Rhys Hoskins snapped a 1 for 19 start to the playoffs with a massive three-run home run to help the Philadelphia Phillies crush the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.

With an already electric crowd fired up and Philadelphia ahead 1-0, Hoskins celebrated by raising his arms in truimph and spiking his bat in a celebrationthat will long live in the city's history.

"It's just the moment, man", he said. "I didn't know what I did until a couple innings later, really."

Bryce Harper also went deep and drove in three to put the Phillies a win away from the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2009.

The slugger invoked the spirit of former reliever Tug McGraw with his pre-game rallying cry.

"He said, 'we ain't losing', Hoskins said. "I think it's the belief that he has in us.It's the belief we have in each other."

Aaron Nola continued his October mastery, shutting down the Atlanta lineup to the tune of five hits and six strikeouts over six-plus innings.

"Try to treat tonight just like evegry other start. Try not to be anybody i'm not", he said. "Try not to do anything i'm not capable of doing or haven't done all year. Just try to be myself."

In the shortest start of his young career, Spencer Strider lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs in his first outing since September 18th.

"I was going to pitch until they took the ball away and try to put up zeros", he said.

Phillies bash Braves in first home playoff game in 11 years

With a crowd of 45,538 urging them on, Bryson Stott started the six-run rally with a single. Kyle Schwarber was walked intentionally and that brought up Hoskins, who smashed a 93.8 mph fastbsall into the left-field seats.

He raised his arms sky high, slammed his bat into the grass and he skipped his way to first base. He then leapt into a violent elbow forearm exchang with Stott as he crossed the plate.

Embed from Getty Images

"I don't know if my feet touched the ground", he said.

Strider allowed another single and was pulled for Dylan Lee.

Harper then came up and smoked a pitch into the twilight for his second home run this postseason in his first home playoff game since signing with the Phillies in 2019.

"Absolutely insane. Electric. Nothing that I coulod have ever dreamed about", he said. "It was whoa. It was chills again because that was unbelievably cool. I hope it's like that for the next two weeks."

Atlanta scored their lone run of the game on an RBI single by rookie Michael Harris Jr. before an RBI double by Harper and two-run single by Nick Castellanos capped the scoring.

"This is what it's all about. We have an opportunity to clinch at home", the regining NL MVP said.

Syndergaard tries to close defending champs out in Game 4

Philadelphia attempts to win the series with Noah Syndergaard getting the ball. The former New York Met and Los Angeles Angel was 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA between Los Angeles and Philadelphia this season.

Charlie Morton tries to keep Atlanta's season alive and force a decisive fifth game on Sunday. The righthander went 9-6 with a 4.34 ERA in the regular season.

"We've got to win one in a row right now is what we've got to do", said Braves manager Brian Snitker. "We've got the perfect guy out there to do it. Charlie's been in this situation many times. And we need to start scoring some runs."