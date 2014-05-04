2014 WWE Extreme Rules: Live Coverage and Results

Post Show: Thank you all for following the WWE Extreme Rules ppv live coverage and results here on Vavel USA!

Post Show: What will happen tomorrow on Monday Night Raw? Will Bryan be forced to face Kane again in a rematch?

Post Show: Maybe we will get lucky and Bryan will say both teams played hard.

Post Show: Who are the people asking these questions? This is hilarious.

Post Show: Wait... They really have a post show press conference?

Post Show: Even after all that, Kane still sat up in the middle off the ring. Bryan looked shocked.

Post Show: This has to be a record for the most tables used in a pay per view.

Post Show: That was an amazing match. The only thing that was missing was thumb tacks and barb wire!

10:47pm: As Kane stumbles into the ring, Bryan hits with the flying knee for the win!

10:44pm: Kane tries to chokeslam Bryan through the flaming table, but Bryan tosses him of the apron right onto the flames!

10:43pm: Kane pulls a tables from under the ring. He then grabs a can of gasoline. Kane sets the table on fire!

10:40pm: Bryan locks in the yes lock with the kendo stick! Kane manages to get to the outside. Bryan goes for a dive but gets caught mid-air and chokeslamed through the announce table!

10:39pm: Kane tries to tombstone Bryan on a chair, but Bryan reverses it into a ddt.

10:36pm: Bryan calls for the flying knee, but gets caught mid-air and chokeslamed! Bryan kicks out.

10:36pm: Bryan rolls Kane onto a flat bed and drives him to the ring. He deposits Kane into the ring, climbs to the top of the lift and dives off with a Benoit like diving head butt! Kane somehow kicks out at two!

10:35pm: Kane punches a car window and shatters it, and probably his hand. Bryan hit Kane over the head with a tire iron. He can't drag Kane back to the ring. He is too heavy.

10:33pm: Kane back body drops Bryan onto a parked car. Then throws can of propane at him! They are trying to kill each other!

10:32pm: They end up outside the arena. Bryan hits Kane with a snow shovel.

10:32pm: Kane and Bryan battle to the backstage area. Kane throws a flat screen tv at Bryan... It wasn't a picnic table, but close enough.

10:29pm: Kane tries to chokeslam Bryan on the announce table but Bryan wiggles out of it. He dives off the table and levels Kane with a tornado ddt.

10:28pm: Bryan proceeds to hit Kane with every piece of the Spanish announce table he can gets his hands on.

10:27pm: Bryan drop tow holds Kane into a steel chair!

10:26pm: Kane side suplexes Bryan on a steel chair.

10:26pm: Kane sets up a chair on the ring post. He attempts to grab Bryan but Bryan hits Kane in the head with a kendo stick.

10:25pm: Kane slams Byan on the barricade with a steel chair!

10:25pm: Hurricanranna off the top by Bryan! Bryan dives on Kane and they both tumble to the outside of the ring.

10:24pm: Bryan attacks Kane before the beel rings.

10:22pm: Extreme Rules WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (C) vs. Kane.

10:14pm: Tamina sets up for the super kick, but Paige ducks and locks in the Scorpion Cross Lock for the win.

10:12pm: Paige hits a sunset power bomb off the top. Tamina manages to barley get her shoulder up.

10:10pm: Tamina is dominating Paige. Paige goes for a hurricanranna on the outside but she gets caught mid-air. Tamina send Paige head first into the barricade.

10:08pm: Paige goes up top and gets super kicked off by Tamina. Paige kicks out at two.

10:07pm: Paige is using her quickness to keep Tamina on the ropes.

10:05pm: Divas Championship Match: Paige (C) vs. Tamina Snuka.

9:58pm: Bray gets the win after Sister Abigail's Kiss.

9:57pm: Cena lays out all three members of the Wyatt Family. As Cena is about to exit the cage door, the lights go out and a child appears at the cage door and sings "He's got the whole world in his hands". As explained in my Extreme Rules predictions (here: https://www.vavel.com/en-us/wwe/343643-wwe-extreme-rules-predictions.html), John Cena f*cking hate singing kids.

9:54pm: Bray tries to climb out of the cage. Cena grabs him while on the second rope and hits the AA! Harper breaks up the pin.

9:53pm: Bray goes for siste Abigail's kiss but gets trapped in the STF by Cena. He manages to get to the ropes.

9:52pm: Cena pulls Harper into the cage in the hopes of being able to get out of the cage. Rowen attacks him with a chair before he can get out of the ring.

9:49pm: Cena tries to exit the cage door, but Rowen closes it. Cena tries to over power Rowen. It is actually working! Harper comes over to help. Bray attacks Cena from behind to stop him from getting out of the cage.

9:48pm: Five knuckle shuffle! followed up by a sit out power bomb by Cena.

9:46pm: Cena tries to go over the top, but Bray spider walks towards the door. Cena has no choice but to drop down and stop Bray from going through the cage door.

9:44pm: Bray takes a moment to slow dance with Cena before sending him down to the mat with a urange suplex.

9:43pm: Cena tries to climb of the top but Harper and Rowen try to keep him in. Bray climbs up after him. Cena ends up crotched on the top rope.

9:42pm: Bray tries to exit the cage, but Cena grabs his legs and sends him into the cage face first.

9:40pm: Bray sends Cena into the cage a few times and rubs his face into the steel mesh.

9:39pm: Cena hits a suplex on Bray and attempts to climb the cage. Rowen and Harper are waiting for him. He thinks twice and ends up eating a right hand by Bray.

9:38pm: Bray is in control after a clotheline to the back of Cena's head.

9:37pm: Cena and Bray finally square off. Looks like this is going to start off as an actual wrestling match.

9:35pm: The Wyatt's entrance never gets old.

9:32pm: Steel Cage Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

9:23pm: Reigns hits the Superman punch and the spear on Batista for the win!

9:22pm: As Orton and HHH are beating on Ambrose in the stair well, Rollins dives off the balcony and takes out everybody!

9:21pm: Orton, Ambrose, HHH and Rollins all fight out to the crowd. Orton throws Ambrose down a flight of steps.

9:20pm: RKO by Orton. Rollins breaks up the pin.

9:18pm: Pedigree by HHH on Reigns. HHH puts Batista on top but Reigns kicks out!

9:17pm: Triple powerbomb on Batista. Before they could get the pin, HHH pulls the ref out of the ring.

9:16pm: Reigns is on a tear! He takes out all three members of Evolution.

9:15pm: HHH sets up the pedigree but end up getting ddt'd by Ambrose. Ambrose tags in Reigns.

9:14pm: Spine buster by HHH on Ambrose.

9:13pm: Evolution overwhelmes Ambrose. They are taking turns working him over.

9:10pm: Ambrose tags in and locks in the figure four on Orton! Batista breaks up the submission attempt.

9:08pm: Orton tags in and takes it to Rollins. Rollins sneaks in a back suplex.

9:06pm: HHH catches Rollins with a clothesline. HHH and Batista take turns beating on Rollins.

9:04pm: Seth Rollins starts off with HHH. He send HHH to the outside and hits his dive through the ropes.

9:02pm: These two teams tear into each other! The Shield manages to clear the ring.

9:00pm: The Shield vs. Evolution.

8:52pm: Take a moment to see how we are doing with our WWE Extreme Rules predictions: https://www.vavel.com/en-us/wwe/343643-wwe-extreme-rules-predictions.html

8:50pm: Barrett hits a running Bull Hammer elbow for the win!

8:49pm: Big E hits the ropes and gets caught in the winds of change by Barrett. Big E kicks out.

8:48pm: Big E spears Barrett off the apron through the ropes! Barrett kicks out at two.

8:47pm: Barrett walks into overhead belly to belly by Big E.

8:44pm: As Big E gets into the ring Barrett kicks the rope and sends him to the outside. Barrett dives off the apron with a Cactus Jack Like elbow drop.

8:43pm: Big E sends Barrett to the outside then spears him into the ring post. That was brutal.

8:42pm: IC Title Match: Big E (C) vs. Bad News Barrett.

8:36pm: After the match, Rusev attacks Xavier Woods. Totally uncalled for.

8:33pm: R-Truth goes for his finsiher, but gets caught mid-air and slammed down! Rusev locks in the Accolade for the win.

8:32pm: The bell finally rings and Rusev beats on R-Truth.

8:30pm: Rusev destroys Woods before the match starts. Sending him into the ring apron and putting him down with a belly to belly suplex on the outside of the ring.

8:29pm: Two On One Handicap Match: Alexander Rusev - R-Truth and Xavier Woods.

8:27pm: Lana... oh Lana... makes her way out on the ramp. She puts over Valdimir Putin. Yes, you read that correctly.

8:24pm: Cesaro hits the Neutralizer on the trash can for the win!

8:22pm: Van Dam hits the Van Damninator. Van Damn goes up top for the Five Star, but Cesaro moves the trash can in his path. Van Dam landed face first on the metal trash can. Ouch!

8:21pm: Van Dam hits the split-legged moonsault. Cesaro again kicks out.

8:20pm: Classic Van Dam diving leg drop to Cesaro on the barricade, followed up by Rolling Thunder! Cesaro kicks out at two!

8:19pm: Cesaro send Van Dam into the barricade on the outside of the ring.

8:17pm: Cesaro hits the deadlift suplex from the outside into the ring. Van Dam comes out of nowhere and hits the Five Star Frog Splash to eliminate Swagger.

8:15pm: Van Dam goes up top but Swagger catches him mid-air in the Patriot Lock.

8:14pm: Cesaro locks in the swing on Swagger.

8:13pm: Swagger with a massive German suplex on Rob Van Dam. Van Dam kicks out at two. Swagger bomb by Swagger. Another kick out by Van Dam.

8:11pm: It is complete bedlam and the match just started! Diving sidekick off the top by Rob Van Dam. He then monkey flips Cesaro onto Swagger!

8:09pm: Paul Heyman reminds us all that his client Brock Lesnar broke the streak.

8:05pm: Triple Threat Elimination Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Cesaro vs. Jack Swagger.

Pre Show 7:54pm: El Torito hits a top rope spring board senton through a table for the win!

Pre Show 7:53pm: Drew Mcyntyre puts himself through a table trying to take out El Torito!

Pre Show 7:52pm: Half of 3MB and the Los Matadores go off the top a ladder through a bunch of tables on the outside.

Pre Show 7:51pm: El Torito hits Heath Slater in the got with a chair and he goes flying off the apron through a table!

Pre Show 7:49pm: Hornswoggle puts El Torito through the min announce table!

Pre Show 7:48pm: Hornswoggle hits… eh… rolling thunder? On El Torito.

Pre Show 7:45pm: Hornswoggle sends El Torito into the turnbuckle. Hornswoggle asks Heath Slater for a mini ladder. He goes up top and misses a top rope splash. El Torito rolls up Hornswoggle but Hornswoggle kicks out.

Pre Show 7:44pm: El Torito hits a broncobuster on Hornswoggle.

Pre Show 7:44pm: El Torito sends Hornswoggle to the outside. He then goes under the ring and grabs a steel chair!

Pre Show 7:42pm -WeeLC Match: Hornswoggle vs. El Torito-

Pre Show: Ok, they have mini versions of Jerry “The King” Lawler, JBL, and Michael Cole. This is a bit uncomfortable. Ok, it is actually pretty funny.

Pre Show: Tonight we have Sheamus, Booker T, Alex Riley and Josh Matthews on the pre show panel. Did not expect to see Sheamus there.

Pre Show: Don’t forget to check out Vavel USA’s WWE Extreme Rules predictions: https://www.vavel.com/en-us/wwe/343643-wwe-extreme-rules-predictions.html

Pre Show: How do you all feel about steel cage matches that end in a pin fall? Does it cheapen the match? Should it only be escape? Let us know in the comments.

Pre Show: HHH with a… Sharpshooter? That is something you don’t see often.

Pre Show: If you turn it to the WWE Network right now you can see WWE Extreme Rules 2013. HHH vs. Brock Lesnar in a steel cage match.

Pre Show: Will John Cena finally snap and become the monster that Bray Wyatt claims he is?

Pre Show: Bray Wyatt isn’t just attacking John Cena physically. Bray Wyatt is attacking John Cena mentally as well.

Pre Show: Bray Wyatt will be locked in a steel cage with John Cena. Will the cage keep Eric Rowan and Luke Harper out of the ring?

Pre Show: It is surprising to see Daniel Bryan mobile at this point. It’s rare that someone takes three tombstone pile drivers in a row and survives.

Pre Show: Kane once again managed to leave Daniel Bryan laying at the end of Raw this past Monday night.

Pre Show: With so much of the focus being on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins it’s good to see Dean Ambrose get a big win without outside help.

Pre Show: Ambrose was forced to defend against Alberto Del Rio, Curtis Axel and Ryback.

Pre Show: Dean Ambrose barely survived with his United States Championship in tact this past week on Smackdown.

Pre Show: Check out Vavel USA's predictions for the show: https://www.vavel.com/en-us/wwe/343643-wwe-extreme-rules-predictions.html

Pre Show: The Authority has been flexing their muscle all week. Putting the Shield and Daniel Bryan through hell on their road to Extreme Rules. They unleashed Kane in all his glory on Daniel Bryan and they have put the Shield in multiple 11-3 handicap matches.

Pre Show: It will be interesting to see how the superstars will try to take it to the extreme during the reality era as opposed to the pg era. That said, John Cena and Brock Lesnar managed to have a brutal match at 2013 Extreme Rules event.

Pre Show: Who wouldn’t want to see Kane hit Daniel Bryan over the head with a picnic table. Yes, if that were to ever happen it would have to be Kane doing it.

Pre Show: Here’s hoping we get to hear Michael Cole’s famous words from Scooby Doo’s WrestleMania Mystery: “A picnic table? Where did he get a picnic table?

Pre Show: As it stands this is a pretty stacked card. We should be treated to many iconic hardcore moments.

Pre Show: This is the sixth annual Extreme Rules pay per view.

Pre Show: Welcome to Vavel USA’s live commentary for the WWE's Extreme Rules pay per view!