Money in the Bank: The Worthy

Kofi Kingston:

Right off the back, there is no reason why Kofi shouldn't be in this match. Next to Shelton Benjamin and Jeff Hardy, Kofi is the most exciting person to have in this type of match. It's not just the highflying moves that make him exciting (though it doesn't hurt), he always does that one thing that makes ballerinas shed a tear. Will he win? He has a .000000000000013% chance of winning, but having him in this match makes us, the viewers, all winners.

Dolph Ziggler:

Plain and simple, "He is perfection". Sorry, couldn't resist. Of all the WWE superstars Dolph deserves to be here. For the last year or so, Dolph's career has gone from world title contender to putting over the new talent. While Dolph hasn't necessarily complained (sarcasm), why he hasn't had a major title run in years is a mystery to wrestling fans. Dolph can pretty much compete with anyone in the WWE and adding him to the match gives you the Shawn Michaels-esc competitor that every ladder match needs.

One of The Usos:

They can both fly and they can both sell. The Usos are more than likely going to lose their titles to the Wyatt’s soon, so why not give them some sort of momentum after they drop the titles. The fans absolutely love them and who doesn't want to see a flying body splash off a ladder through a table. And let's be honest, if you get one Uso, the other Uso is going to help his brother at some point during the match. Adding them to this match keeps them in our minds even after they lose the tag titles.

Big E:

E. is a former Intercontinental champion and putting him in this match will give him the chance to show that he can do more than just throw people around. Muscle alone isn’t going to push you forward. Plus, someone is going to have to take on...

Rusev:

With the momentum he currently has, there's no reason he shouldn't be in this match. Also, since there are no rules, he won't look as indestructible since he'll more than likely be getting beat with a chair and/or a ladder.

Jack Swagger:

A former World Champion and All American (American American American American). Swagger is another big body that can perform in matches like this. This writer may be a little bias, but he deserves a spot because *puts fist over heart* WE THE PEOPLE want things shaken up a bit.

The Shield:

Why shouldn’t they be in a match as big as this match? Reigns would add the Rhyno or Bubba Ray feel to this match. He is a striker who can brawl and take punishment. Not being too big means that he can be slammed by smaller guys and he’s sill heavy so it will sound great when he crashes to the mat. And Ambrose is, well, pretty much insane. Lord knows what he will do in a match like this. Will he crash through a table? Will he crash through two tables after attempting an elbow off the top ropes? Will he set himself on fire and yell “flame on” and jump through the Spanish Announce table? Who knows!

Damien Sandow:

The guy is talented. He can talk, he can wrestle, and he can sell. He deserves this because he has been eating crow for months now. They have to throw him a bone at some point. For the love of Odin, at least give him this.