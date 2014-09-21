Live 2014 WWE Night of Champions Results

10:37 PM EST: Cena hits another AA, but Rollins runs down and breaks up the pin before Cena could get the pin. Rollins tosses Cena out of the ring. He then Curb Stomps Lesnar. He tells the ref he is cashing in. Before the bell can ring, Cena attacks Rollins. Cena is awarded the match, but Lesnar keeps the belt. Wow. What a finish.

10:37 PM EST: Cena elbows Lesnar a few times in the face. Cena goes for the AA, but Lesnar reverses it into another German suplex! Cena hits a surprise AA! Lesnar manages to kick out. That was a close one. Lesnar picks up Cena for the F5, but Cena reverses it with the STF. Lesnar reverses that into the Kimura. Cena AA’s Lesnar again, then locks in the STf!

10:31 PM EST: Lesnar locks in the Kimura again. Cena gets to the ropes. Cena punches Lesnar a few times, but Lesnar German suplexes him again. Lesnar follows that up with three suplexes. Cena kicks out. Lesnar traps Cena in the corner and shoulder blocks him a few times. Lesnar is working over Cena’s ribs. Cena fights out. Rights and lefts. Lesnar is stunned. Cena hits the ropes, but walks right into a clothesline from Lesnar. Lesnar locks in a standing Kimura, but Cena gets to the rope again. Lesnar with a belly to belly suplex.

10:24 PM EST: Cena immediately charges Lesnar! He knocks him down then hits the AA for a quick 2count! Wow that was shocking. Cena tries to pick up Lesnar and gets put in the Kimura. Cena makes it to the ropes. Lesnar picks him up and German suplexes Cena.

10:26 PM EST: Talk about a big fight feel. This is going to be epic.

10:24 PM EST: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena.

10:15 PM EST: Paige sends Nikki to the outside. She then grabs AJ and holds her close. AJ pushes her off and Paige yells out, “Why don’t you love me!” before kicking her in the face. Nikki is back in and tosses Paige to the outside. Nikki is working on AJ’s arm for some reason… AJ dives off the top but Nikki catches her. AJ reverses it into the Black Widow. Paige kicks AJ in the head. Paige tries to pin both Divas, but the both kick out. Paige sets AJ on the top for a suplex. Nikki runs up behind them and powerbombs them both off the top. Nikki hits her finish on Paige, but AJ breaks up the pin fall. AJ tosses Nikki to the outside, then locks on the Black Widow for the win! Plus ten for Paige for selling the hell out of the Black Widow.

10:08 PM EST: Paige gets in Nikki’s face as AJ sits back and watches. Nikki and Paige charge AJ, but AJ kicks them both in the face. AJ tosses Paige to the out side. Nikki locks AJ into a sleeper hold. She swings her around by her neck. Everyone ends up on the outside. And AJ throws both Nikki and Paige into the barricade.

10:00 PM EST: Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. AJ Lee vs. Nikki Bella.

9:58 PM EST: Randy Orton defeated Chris Jericho via pin fall.

9:56 PM EST: Jericho goes up top. Jericho dives of the top right into a RKO for the win. What a match!

9:54 PM EST: Orton reverse the Walls and hit his elevated DDT. Jericho manages to kick out before the three count. Orton calls for the RKO, but walks right into the Codebreaker! Somehow, Orton kicks out! So far this is the best match of the night.

9:49 PM EST: Jericho goes up top and lands a double ax handle. Running bulldog by Jericho. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Orton moves out the way. Back breaker by Orton. Orton goes for the RKO, but Jericho reverses and hits the Lionsault. Orton kicks out. Jericho double legs Orton and goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Orton reverses. Orton goes for the punt, but Jericho reverses and locks in the Walls of Jericho.

9:44 PM EST: Top rope super plex by Orton. Orton tosses Jericho into the corner and Jericho flies over the top to the outside. Orton back suplexes Jericho on the barricade. Orton then back suplexes Jericho onto the announce table as well.

9:40 PM EST: Jericho charges Orton, but ends up trapped in the corner by Orton. Jericho response with a fee chops and a drop kick, sending Orton to the outside of the ring. Jericho rolls Orton back in the ring, but Orton kicks him in the chest before he could get in the ring. Orton is back in charge.

9:38 PM EST: Randy Orton vs. Chris Jericho.

9:36 PM EST: Rusev defeated Mark Henry via submission.

9:28 PM EST: Rusev hits a Russian leg sweep. Rusev is working over Henry’s back. Henry tries to go for the Worlds Strongest Slam, but couldn’t get Rusev up. Rusev tries to lock in the Accolade, but Henry fights out of it. Rusev hits the ropes and runs right into the World’s Strongest Slam! Rusev rolls out of the ring before Henry can pin him. Henry crawls to the rope, but Rusev kicks him in the face. Henry starts Hulking up! Rusev then hit a running savate kick and locks in the Accolade. Henry has no choice but to tap out.

9:23 PM EST: Rusev charges Henry, but Henry sends him the he outside. Rusev tries to get back in the ring, but Henry keeps sending him back to the outside. Henry goes to the outside, but Rusev drives him into the steel steps. Rusev sets up Henry in the corner and crushes into him two times. Henry hits the mat and Rusev head-butts Henry multiple times.

9:21 PM EST: Mark Henry cries as Lillian Garcia sings the Star-Spangled Banner… yup That just happened.

9:18 PM EST: Mark Henry vs. Rusev.

9:16 PM EST: Ambrose gets dragged out of the arena with his hands zip tied behind him.

9:14 PM EST: Rollins says he is issuing an open challenge to anyone in the back. We see a cab pull up and Dean Ambrose comes out of it! Ambrose runs down to the ring and takes down Rollins. He then sends Rollins over the top rope. Ambrose throws Rollins over the barricade. Ambrose beats the breaks of Rollins. He whips him all the way to up the ramp. HHH and Stephanie come out and call the agents out to stop Ambrose. Ambrose dives of the stage and takes out all the agents at once! Ambrose beats Rollins all the way back to the ring. Ambrose grabs a chair but before he can hit Rollins the agents grab him by the legs.

9:05 PM EST: Rollins says he is going to give Reigns 10 seconds to get to the ring. If Reigns doesn’t come, Rollins will have no choice but to accept Reign’s forfeit. Of course, he doesn’t come. Reigns is still in the hospital. Rollins music plays, but he tells the ref it isn’t official until the ref raises his hand. Which he does.

9:04 PM EST: Seth Rollins is making his way down the ramp. He most likely wants to be declared the winner in the ring. Regins is out... do we see Ambrose tonight?

9:00 PM EST: Sandow runs back down to the ring, but gets super kicked by Ziggler. The Miz rolls him up and grabs the tights for the win. He literally pants Ziggler in the process.

8:55 PM EST: Miz set Ziggler up in the corner for his running clothesline, but Ziggler explodes out of the corner with a clothesline! Stinger splash by Ziggler followed by a neck breaker. Ziggler hopes up for a hurricanranna, but Miz catches him in mid air. Ziggler rolls through into a sunset flip. Miz kicks out at two. Damian Mizdow gets into a fight with two people at the commentary desk… NO clue who they are, but R-Ziggler chases him up the ramp. In the ring, Ziggler gets trapped in the Figure Four.

8:51 PM EST: Ziggler starts of hitting 234 elbow drops on the Miz. Miz rolls out of the way on the last one. Ziggler tries to follow him out of the ring, but Miz hot shots him on the top rope. Miz gets back in the ring and boots Ziggler in the face.

8:48 PM EST: Intercontinental Championship match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Miz.

8:44 PM EST: Big Show is backstage giving Mark Henry a pep talk. He gives Henry a singlet with the American flag on it. This pretty much insures Henry is going to loose. That’s a shame.

8:42 PM EST: Sheamus wins via pin fall.

8:39 PM EST: Sheamus misses the Brogue kick and get hit with the Alpamare Waterslide! Sheamus kicks out at two. Cesaro smacks Sheamus in the face over and over. Sheamus gets angry and Brogue kicks Cesaro’s head clean off. Ok, that didn’t happen, but it was still a sick kick to the face.

8:33 PM EST: Cesaro slaps on a sleeper hold, shades of Roddy Piper. Sheamus fights out and reverse it. Cesaro drops Sheamus with a back suplex. Sheamus builds a bit of momentum, hitting a few hammer blows before running into a huge clothesline by Cesaro. Cesaro hits two running European uppercuts in the corner, before Sheamus grabs him and hits two Irish Curse back breakers in a row. Cesaro ends up on the apron. Sheamus goes for Ten beats of the bowery, but Cesaro reverse it and kicks Sheamus in the head. Cesaro goes up top but Sheamus cuts him off and hits a shit out bomb for a two count. Sheamus goes for the Brogue kick, but Cesaro ducks and toss Sheamus in the air for the Swiss Death uppercut.

8:31 PM EST: Sheamus goes up top, but Cesaro hits a running European uppercut that sends Cesaro careening to the outside.

8:28 PM EST: Cesaro and Sheamus trade rest holds. Both of them are trying to prove their dominance. Sheamus is showing a bit of mat skill. Cesaro makes the mistake of smacking Sheamus in the face. Sheamus goes nuts and sends Cesaro to the mat. Rolling senton by Sheamus, followed by a running knee.

8:25 PM EST: US Title Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro.

8:18 PM EST: Jey traps Stardust in the corner and works over Stardust leg! They are looking for payback for the weeks of attacks they have suffered from the Dust brothers. Jimmy dives over the top and takes out Goldust. Super kick on Goldust. Stardust grabs Jey from behind with Dark Matter but Jey kicks out at two. Stardust ties Jey up in the ropes and slaps him with his glove. Before Stardust can attack, Jimmy pulls Jey out of the way and take the brunt of the force. Goldust it’s a flipping senton on Jimmy. Jey goes up top for the Superfly splash, but Stardust gets his knees up. He roles up Jey for the win!

8:14 PM EST: Gold and Stardust are taking turns pounding on Jimmy Uso. Stardust grounds him with a side headlock. Jimmy tries to Samoan drop Stardust, but Stardust reverses it into a neck breaker! What a sequence!

8:12 PM EST: Back drop on Goldust by Jimmy. Jimmy runs the barricade and takes out Stardust, but walks right into a powerslam by Goldust on the outside.

8:08 PM EST: Jey starts off against Goldust. He takes him down a few times before he tags in Jey. Jey gets trapped in the opposite corner and Stardust tags in and takes control. Jimmy gets the blind tag and hotshots Stardust on the top rope.

8:07 PM EST: Gold and Stardust have a great entrance.

8:05 PM EST: Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs. Gold and Stardust.

8:00 PM EST: It’s go time people! Who wins? Who looses? Check our predictions here.

7:59 PM EST: After a few barbs back and forth Jericho’s music hits and that is that. Not sure what the point of any of that was but hey, why not.

7:57 PM EST: Christian goes on to say Orton hates Jericho because Jericho is everything Orton isn’t. Orton interrupts and refers to them both as Terrance and Phillip. Good on Orton, good one.

7:54 PM EST: Jericho and Christian are arguing about who the captain of their tag team was. Clearly it was Jericho… or was it Christian? What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below!

7:49 PM EST: It’s time for the Peep Show! Staring Christian. His guest tonight is Chris Jericho.

7:44 PM EST: They are replaying the beat down Lesnar put on Cena. No matter how many times they show it, its still uncomfortable.

7:40 PM EST: We are getting a quick update on Roman Reigns. Word is he will be out for a few months to recover. It sucks that he will most likely miss out on the planned push he had coming. Question is: what happens now?

7:38 PM EST: AJ Lee stopped by the announce desk to trash Nikki and Paige. Good times.

4:00 PM EST: Leading up to tonight, John Cena has been going out of his way to show that he will be ready for Brock Lesnar tonight. Maybe Batman gave him some getting suplexed 16 times repellent. At this point Cena needs to get all the help he can. Lesnar has never looked better. Cena on the other hand has a lot to prove tonight. Will Cena’s anger finally get the better of him? Will Cena finally loose control? We will find out in tonight’s main event.

3:52 PM EST: Prediction of the night: The Usos retain and are attacked by the Ascension after the match. Stardust blames Goldust for the loss and tension starts between the two.

3:46 PM EST: Because we all know that spilling coffee on someone could lead to this...

3:45 PM EST: Randy Orton and Chris Jericho are both great in their own right. That said, this match seems thrown together. That’s not to say they will not have a great match. It’s just its hard to understand why it is happening. Of all people to attack, why did Orton attack Jericho? It’s not like Jericho spilled coffee on him or something.

3:37 PM EST: At this point everyone should have mixed emotions about the Divas title match. Why is it necessary to involve the Bella Twins? If their angle wasn’t working out, why not just nix it all together? In Triple H’s voice: Who booked this crap? AJ Lee and Paige work extremely well together. Throwing in a third and, quite frankly less talented, Diva could potentially ruin what would have been a great Divas title match. There is an uncomfortable feeling in the pit of this writer’s stomach about how this match is going to go down. What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments sections below.

3:16 PM EST: The Dolph Ziggler/Miz feud has had some pretty entertaining moments. Ziggler is best when he is allowed to be himself. The Miz is… well he’s the Miz. Miz benefits from having a face that you can’t help but want to punch, which pretty much makes him the perfect heel. Rumor has it Ziggler is going to walk away from this feud and into a long program with Bray Wyatt. That feud has serious potential and could help elevate Ziggler back to main even status. It could also reignite Bray Wyatt as well. Wyatt hasn’t been doing much as of late with Chris Jericho moving on to an, ahem, “feud” with Randy Orton. The Wyatts aren’t even on the card tonight, which is extremely strange. We may get a Wyatt Family run in during or after this match though.

3:04 PM EST: Mark Henry is one of the most under appreciated superstars in the modern generation. If you need proof of this, look up his world title reign and the events that lead up to it. During the “Hall of Pain” period, Henry was the best heel in the company. Having him go up against Rusev makes perfect sense. This is probably the first time Rusev is up against someone more physically imposing as he is. This writer has been telling anyone who will listen that Rusev is being shined up to feud with John Cena once Cena is away from the world title picture. What better way to heat up Rusev than to have him defeat Henry in convincing fashion tonight?

2:44 PM EST: Sheamus will defend the US title against a former US champion in his own right, Cesaro. These two match up well with each other, but they have both been booked in a very strange fashion as of late. Sheamus is a multi-time world champion. Obviously he can’t always be in the world title picture so it make sense to give him a mid card belt that he can run with. The only problem is since winning the belt he has done absolutely nothing. His first credible opponent is Cesaro, which really isn’t saying much. Since “firing” Paul Heyman Cesaro has pretty much been a jobber to the mid card stars. In all honesty Sheamus doesn’t have much to gain in beating Cesaro, but Cesaro could get a much-needed boost by beating Sheamus. Look for this match to steal the show tonight.

2:38 PM EST: Who will win? Who will loose? Check out our predictions for Night of Champions 2014 here.

2:26 PM EST: If there were to be a screwy element to the Rollins vs. Reigns match it would also feed the speculation that there is going to be a Money in the Bank cash in tonight by Rollins. Another possible scenario is Dean Ambrose making an appearance and taking out Rollins. Granted, Ambrose is still filming a movie, but with Reigns down there is no telling where this storyline will go from here.

2:13 PM EST: Yesterday there was breaking news. Roman Reigns will not be able to compete against Seth Rollins in their scheduled grudge match. Reigns is currently recuperation in the hospital after having an emergency surgery on a hernia yesterday. Hopefully he comes back stronger than ever, but this clearly puts a damper on whatever plans they may have planned for him tonight. There was speculation that since Reigns and Rollins had a match on Raw in which Reigns pinned Rollins clean there wasn’t actually going to be a match between the two at the ppv.

Welcome to Vavel USA’s live coverage of the 2014 Night of Champions pay per view! At last month’s SummerSlam ppv Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Can Lesnar dismantle Cena once again? Or will the artist formally known as the Dr. of Thuganomics overcome insurmountable odds to regain the world title?