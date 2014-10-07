Monday Night Raw 10/6/14 Recap

In ring segment

Raw kicks off with an angry Seth Rollins storming down to the ring. Rollins shows the footage of him getting revenge on John Cena and Dean Ambrose (Rollins curb stomped them both onto the MITB briefcase). Rollins goes on to say that is what happens when you disrespect Mr. Money in the Bank. As Rollins continues his rant, Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury come down to the ring and tell Rollins he needs to come with them. Rollins ignores them. John Cena runs down to the ring and attacks Rollins. Rollins scampers away through the crowd. Rollins celebrates because he escaped Cena. Dean Ambrose appears behind him and lays the preverbal Smackdown on him. Rollins runs back to the barricade. Cena grabs Rollins and tosses him over the barricade. As Cena pounds on Rollins, Ambrose dives off the barricade and takes out both Cena and Rollins. Noble and Mercury pull Ambrose off of Rollins. Rollins once again escapes up the ramp.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon come out on the stage to tell Cena and Ambrose that they will get their hands on Rollins tonight. Cena and Ambrose will face Rollins and his partners Kane and Randy Orton.

Good way to open the show. It set up the main event of the night while furthering the three-way feud between Rollins/Cena/Ambrose.

Six Man Tag Match: Gold and Stardust, Cesaro vs. The Usos and Dolph Ziggler-

The match starts with everyone battling in the ring at the same time. Goldust sends Jey Uso into the steel steps. Jey is visibly shaken. Once the ref is able to get some semblance of order, the heels take turns beating down Jimmy Uso. The match breaks down again with all competitors brawling all over the ring/outside the ring. Cesaro sends Ziggler into the ring steps. The heels are in firm control of this match.

Ziggler gets the hot tag from Jey and cleans house. The crowd is way into Ziggler. Cesaro tries to tilt-a-whirl on Ziggler but he reverses it into the sleeper hold. Cesaro fights of it. The Usos dive over the top onto Gold and Stardust. Ziggler, and the Usos hit a triple superkick on Stardust. Jimmy goes up top for the Superfly splash. That is all she wrote.

The Usos and Dolph Ziggler defeated Gold and Stardust, Cesaro via pin fall.

This was a really fun match. It was interesting to see just how into Dolph Ziggler the Brooklyn crowd was. Let’s all pray that the higher-ups were looking.

Adam Rose and his Rosebuds come out with Kathy Lee and Hoda… They are here to talk about the Susan G. Koman foundation… or something like that. The crowd boos, but they take a page out of the Mick Foley book of cheap pops to turn it around a bit. They both do the Adam Rose stage dive bit. Not sure what the point of any of this was, but hey, it didn’t suck as bad as it could have.

Another Luke Harper promo airs. This writer can’t wait for Harper’s singles push. The question remains: what happens to Eric Rowan?

Singles Match: Bo Dallas vs. Mark Henry-

It’s hard to tell exactly is going on here. Is Henry a face or a heel? Is this going to end in a double turn? Henry spends the next five minutes destroying Bo. Henry takes Bo to the outside of the ring. Henry sets up for the World’s Strongest Slam, but Bo wiggles out of it and gets back in the ring just as the ref counts to ten. Wow.

Bo Dallas defeated Mark Henry via count out.

Dean Ambrose is back in the ring. Ambrose says something has been bothering him. He goes on to say John Cena has been up in his space as of late and he doesn’t like it. Ambrose asks Cena to come out so they can settle this now. He told Cena not to give him a reason not to like him. Cena finally decides to make his way to the ring. Ambrose tells Cena he has no problem dropping him and talking on the Authority himself. Cena tells Ambrose he has zero problems dropping him right here. He goes on to tell Ambrose to not give him a reason not to like him. Ambrose says he is going to hop on the Q train and grab something to eat at Coney Island. Ambrose tosses the mic in the air and leaves. So… Cena will be taking on Rollins, Orton, and Kane all by himself.

After a commercial break, they show Dean Ambrose physically boarding a train and leaving. Ambrose looks like he has never been on a train before. The lost look on his face as he stands there is priceless.

Divas Match: Brie Bella vs. Summer Rae (Brie has one hand tied behind her back)-

What is the point of any of this? This is pretty stupid. The only good thing about this match is we get to look Layla prance around the ring. That was fun. Wait, while I was ogling Layla, Brie managed to get the win after a running knee to the face.

Brie Bella defeated Summer Rae via pin fall.

Singles Match: Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter vs. Tyson Kidd w/Natalya-

This should be a good match but the only reason it is happening is to further the marital problems angle between Kidd and Nattie. When did Raw become a three hour add for Total Divas? Kidd goes up to the top rope, but swagger hopes up on the ropes and throws him of. Kidd falls right into the Patriot Lock. He has no choice but to tap out.

Jack Swagger defeated Tyson Kidd via submission.

Live via Satellite Michael Cole is interviewing Roman Reigns. Reigns answers one question and then his music hits. That was awkward.

Mini Match: El Torito w/ Los Matadores vs. Mini Gator with Slater Gator-

What in the blue hell… That’s it this writer is tapping out.

In ring segment: Rusev and Lana

The announcer are playing up the fact that Big Show has been deemed inactive and is bing forced to go to sensitivity training because he desecrated the Russian flag. Lana and Rusev do their normal shtick. They are interrupted by the Rock. Wait, what? Did that just happen? This is another one of those times this writer can’t do what is happening justice. That said:

Yup. That just happened.

The obvious question is will this lead to an eventual match between Rocky and Rusev. That could potentially be epic. Maybe this whole time Rusev was being built up to face the Rock, instead of John Cena. We should pay close attention to what happens in the coming weeks with Rusev’s push. Remember, CM Punk’s mythical 400 + day reign as champion happened solely so the Rock could defeat him for the title.

Divas Tag Team Match: Paige and Alicia Fox vs. AJ Lee and Emma-

Boy, is there a ton of talent in the ring in this match. Oh they are pretty good wrestlers too. AJ looks extremely unimpressed with Emma. The announcers are playing up the fact that AJ has no friends and is totally stuck with whoever her partner is tonight. Fun short match. It would be great if we got to see more of Emma. Her work in NXT was great. Emma dances instead of covering Alicia, AJ gets fed up and leaves. Paige hits the Rampaige on Emma for the win.

Alicia Fox and Paige defeat AJ Lee and Emma.

So who is the heel and who is the face here? This angle just gets weirder and weirder.

Single Match: Sheamus vs. The Miz w/ Damien Mizdow-

This is Miz’s punishment match for crossing the Director of Operations Kane. Sheamus dominated most of the match. The only thing that was really interesting in this match was Damien Mizdow mimicking Miz’s movements. That never gets old. The match comes to a close after Sheamus Brogue kicks Mizdow and Miz rolls him up from behind.

The Miz wins via pin fall.

This match is really just another sign that creative has no idea what to do with the two mid card titles. The US champ Sheamus and the IC champ Dolph Ziggler essentially swapped adversaries in Miz and Cesaro. There are a multitude of stars they could have challenge for either belt, but creative seems content putting on the same matches over and over again. It’s quite maddening.

Main Event Handicap Match: Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Kane vs. John Cena-

Is there really any doubt that Ambrose will show up at some point in this match? How many of these handicap matches have we seen Cena in over the years? Furthermore, wasn’t this almost the same main event from last week? Are they even trying anymore? Where the heck is Brock Lesnar? So many questions.

Standard three-on-one beat down on Cena, until Ambrose’s music hits. Ambrose is pushing a hot dog cart. Yes, you read that correctly. Ambrose is eating a hot dog and looking the action. Ambrose squirts ketchup into both Orton and Kane’s faces. Ambrose rushes the ring and attacks Rollins. Ambrose ends up dumping pretty much the entire contents of the hot dog cart onto Rollins. Rollins manages to get away. Rollins is getting pretty good at tucking tail and running.

Triple H and Stephanie appear on the ramp. They announce Ambrose will face Cena at Hell in Cell. The winner will face Rollins in the main event. None of this is a surprise. This announcement has been rumored to happen for weeks. It has been all over the net. It is almost as if they aren’t even trying anymore.