WWE Fastlane 2016: Live Winners, Title Changes and Matches

Reigns is celebrating at ringside as Triple H walks out to the ring. They stare at each other across the ring with the Wrestlemania sign in the background as the show goes off air.

Winner and No.1 Contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns

Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop to Ambrose but Lesnar returns to the ring to suplex both men over his head. Lesnar locks in the Kamura Lock to Reigns but Ambrose hits Lesnar with a chair. Lesnar gets taken out with the chair but when Ambrose turns around he is speared by Roman for the pinfall victory.

Lesnar gets put through the announce table again. Once again Ambrose and Reigns turn their attention to each other. Ambrose dives of the top rope into a superman punch. Ambrose eventually counters a Spear into Dirty Deeds for a very close near fall.

Ambrose hits his signature clothesline off the ropes for a near fall as Lesnar starts to stir on the outside. Reigns and Ambrose throw Lesnar through the barricade.

Ambrose and Reigns team up to powerbomb Lesnar through the announce table. Ambrose kick Reigns in the gut and throws him into the steel steps. Ambrose hits a running bulldog to Reigns and climbs to the top rope. He hits a flying elbow for a near fall.

Lesnar starts suplexing Ambrose around the ring. Lesnar goes to F5 Ambrose but Reigns spears him for the near fall. Reigns hits a superman punch but Lesnar rolls out of the ring. Lesnar goes to F5 Reigns but Ambrose low blows him.

Lesnar hits another bell-to-belly to Ambrose on the outside of the ring, then comes back inside to suplex Reigns. Lesnar continues to hit suplexes to Reigns as he is in complete control of the match. Lesnar hits Reigns with an F5 but the pin is broken up by Ambrose. Ambrose slaps Lesnar and Lesnar starts kneeing him in the face.

Lesnar attacks Ambrose and throws him to the outside and immediately suplexes Reigns. Lesnar suplexes Reigns again but is attacked by Ambrose. Ambrose tries to suplex Lesnar in a funny spot, but Lesnar turns it into a wicked Belly-to-Belly suplex.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose (Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Paul Heyman does the introduction for Brock Lesnar and does his best impersonation of Bruce Buffer.

Brock Lesnar comes out last, looking even bigger than he normally does.

Roman Reigns is out next to a sea of boos. I think Ambrose is wearing a new shirt.

Dean Ambrose is out first to a huge ovation.

They show the promo for the Triple Threat Main Event.

After the match, Goldust tries to consul Truth but he walks off.

Winner: Curtis Axel

Truth and Axel start trading punches until the Social Outcasts provide a distraction allowing Curtis to take control. Bo gets the Social Outcast to do a Bo-Train around ringside. Goldust comes to ringside and start to take out the Social Outcasts. Goldust throws Adam Rose into the ring which accidently distracts Truth allowing Axel to roll him up for the win.

R-Truth - Curtis Axel

R-Truth is out next for a singles match with Curtis Axel.

The Social Outcasts are out next as they start talking about the road to Wrestlemania.

Edge and Christian and the New Day start singing at ringside as they plug their show.

Edge calls the League of Nations the "International House of Dumb asses," which gets a big pop.

The New Day start walking away from the League of Nations, so the League turn their attention to Edge and Christian.

The New Day start to trash talk all the tag teams in the division, until they are interrupted by The League of Nations.

Edge and Christian start to thank the audience for the past matches in the building, but they are interrupted by The New Day.

Edge and Christian come out for the Peep Show with their guest, The New Day.

Jericho teases attacking Styles after the match but shake A.J's hand and walks off.

Winner: AJ Styles

Styles hits the Styles Clash but Jericho kick out. Styles locks in the Calf Crusher and Jericho Taps.

Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho on the outside. As Styles comes back through the ropes, Jericho hits a codebreaker. Y2J starts yelling at Styles, but AJ starts to fight back with his strikes and kicks sequence. Jericho goes for a powerbomb, but Styles counters with a hurricanrana.

Jericho covers Styles for a two count. Styles hits a few chops to Jericho on the top rope and follows it up with the Pele Kick. Jericho tries to lock in the walls and he does. Styles crawls towards the bottom rope and he eventually makes it.

Styles goes for a springboard forearm, but Y2J sees it coming and hits a dropkick to knock him off the top rope.

Jericho hits a running bulldog but Styles recovers and hits a face buster for a near fall. Jericho hits Styles with a Lionsault for a near fall.

Styles hits a running clothesline to Jericho. Styles hits a flying inverted DDT to Jericho for a near fall. Styles goes for a Styles Clash but Jericho counters into an enziguri for a near fall.

Jericho hits a baseball slide to Styles and then throws him into the barrier at ringside. Jericho hits a crossbody on Styles for a near fall. Jericho hits a huge dropkick to Styles as he dives though the second rope.

Jericho hits a diving axe handle, but Styles follows up with a dropkick. AJ Styles hits a snap suplex as the crowd starts a dueling chant for the two. Jericho hits a huge back body drop that sends Styles to the outside.

They begun with a lock up into the corner as they continue to circle each other. They trade waist locks as Jericho locks in armbar. Jericho rolls up Styles a few times that tries to lock in the Walls of Jericho. Styles locks in the Calf Crusher but Jericho grabs the ropes.

A.J Styles - Chris Jericho

A.J is out first to his interesting ring music.

Next up is A.J Styles - Chris Jericho

Winner and Still Divas Champion: Charlotte

Charlotte tries the Figure Eight but Brie locks in the Yes Lock. Rick tries to distract the ref but Brie locks in a Half Crab. Charlotte takes advantage of Brie's injure left leg from her dropkick to counter into the Figure Eight for the win.

Brie hits a top rope drop kick and follows it up with Yes Kicks. Brie hits a facebuster for a very close near fall.

Brie hits a drop toe hold and hits a few running knees to Charlotte in the rope. Brie hits her sisters forearm for a close near fall. Charlotte counters into a neckbreaker, but brie rolls up Charlotte for another near fall. Charlotte hits a big boot and tries to lock in the figure eight but Brie counters with a drop kick through the ropes.

Charlotte hits a series of knees to the back of Brie's neck. Brie cradles Charlotte as she hold on to Charlotte's arm, attempting to lock in the Yes lock. Charlotte keeps her head scissors locked in and starts hitting throws with her legs.

Charlotte hits a few spears in the corner to Brie. Charlotte tries to hit an Alabama Slam to Brie but she counters for a schoolboy for a near fall.

Brie hits a flip into an armdrag then starts taunting Charlotte with her father's strut. Brie hits a snapback paying homage to her sister Nikki. Charlotte runs to the ring ropes and uses her legs to throw Brie to the outside.

Brie is paying homage to her husband Daniel Bryan, wearing the kick pads he wore at Wrestlemania 30 when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Charlotte and Brie trade holds until Charlotte plants Brie face first on the canvas. Brie locks in chinlock and turns it into an armbar. Charlotte counters with a headsissors.

Charlotte vs Brie Bella (Divas Championship)

They show the video package for Brie Bella - Charlotte. This has been one of the better Diva feuds as of late. Charlotte has really embarrassed the heel role well and the retirement of Daniel Bryan has made Brie very popular.

JoJo is backstage interviewing Roman Reigns until Dean Ambrose interrupts. Ambrose makes a joke about making a travel booking to Wrestlemania. They talk about Lesnar not winning the match. Reigns is getting booed quite heavily, which does not bode well if he does in fact win the match tonight.

Winner: Kane, Big Show and Ryback

The babyfaces hits a few chokeslams to the Wyatts on the outside. Big Show hits a spear to Strowman that looked like a car crash. Harper hits a superkick to Ryback, however Kane takes out Bray Wyatt causing Harper to get distracted, allowing Ryback to hit the Shell Shock for the pinfall.

The Wyatt Family have now taken control of the match as Harper locks in a chinlock to Kane in the centre of the ring. Strowman tags in again and starts hammering away at Kane in the corner. Strowman tries a running kick but gets caught in the ropes and tumbles over the ropes to the outside, allowing Kane to tag in Ryback. Ryback hits a few running knees in the corner, reminiscent of CM Punk. Ryback hits several suplexes to Harper but the pinfall is broken up by Rowan.

Big Show is playing the cheerleader role from the ring very well as Ryback is Suplexed by Erick Rowan. Ryback manages to tag in Demon Kick who starts hitting punches, followed by a running dropkick to a seated Rowan. Kane takes out both Rowan and Harper at ringside, but a distraction from Strowman allows Rowan to take out Kane.

Ryback and Rowan start things of trading hold until Ryback tags in the Big Show. Big Show whips Rowan into the corner and hits a few slaps to his chest. Ryback tags back in and is cut off by Rowan with an elbow. Rowan tags in Harper and hits a running dropkick to Ryback. Harper tags in Strowman for a few clumsy knees to Ryback in the corner.

Ryback, Kane and Big Show vs The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family is out first to a sea of lit up mobile phones.

Big Show is backstage with Ryback and Kane as they talk about their match with the Wyatt Family.

Winner and Still Intercontinental Champion: Kevin Owens

Owens tries to hit a powerbomb on the outside but Ziggler counters it into a hurricanrana into the steel steps. Dolph hits the frame-asser for another near fall. Owens uses the official for a distraction and hits the Pop-up Powerbomb for the pinfall.

Ziggler hits a superkick to Owens on the outside. Ziggler rolls Owens back into the ring but Owens catches him with his own superkick. Dolph hits another superkick for a very close near fall.

Owens hits a swinging suplex from the top rope but Ziggler rolls to the outside.

Owens crotches Ziggler in the ropes which places Dolph in the corner. Owens hits a running cannonball for a close near fall. Owens starts trash talking Michael Cole at ringside, Ziggler counters Owens running tackle into his jumping DDT for a 2 count.

Owens hold a chinlock for almost a minute before Ziggler starts to mount some offense. Owens tries to tackle Ziggler in the corner but Ziggler moves out of the way and is driven into the ring post. Ziggler hits a neckbreaker, followed by several elbows to the chest for a near fall.

Ziggler counters and hits a dropkick followed by a running splash into the rope. Owens counters an Irish Whip into his own Irish Whip that looked like it could have given Ziggler a concussion. Owens continues to hammer away with shots to the body as Ziggler looks completely out of it.

The match begins with a lock-up in the middle of the ring. Owens hits a head butt and starts clubbing Ziggler with punches to the back. Owens starts trash-talking Ziggler in a chinlock about how his hometown likes him more than Ziggler. Ziggler counters and locks in a sleeper hold. Owens hits a shoulder tackle for a 1 count.

Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler (Intercontinental Championship)

Dolph Ziggler comes out to a strong ovation in front of his home town of Cleveland.

Kevin Owens comes out first for the Intercontinental Championship match.

Michael Cole talks about the Fatal-5-Way match from Raw in which Kevin Owens won the Intercontinental Championship.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch

Becky hits a double missile dropkick and Sasha and Tamina are the last two in the ring. Sasha counters a suplex into the Bank Statement. Naomi tries to interfere but gets caught in Becky's Disarmer. Tamina taps out for the submission victory.

Naomi hits an uppercut, however Becky kicks both Naomi and Tamina off the ring, and makes the eventual tag to Sasha. Sasha starts running wild with kicks and then hits Naomi with a double knees for a near fall. Sasha locks in the bank statement but is distracted by Tamina. Naomi uses the distraction to hit the rear view, but Sasha kicks out. Tamina tags in and hits a superkick but the pinfall is broken up by Becky.

Sasha Banks accidently distracts the ref so Naomi and Tamina hits trading kick in their corner of the ring. Naomi locks in her own chinlock as the slow the pace of the match down. Becky looks to make the tag to Sasha but Sasha is pulled of the ring apron by Naomi. Tamina throws Becky outside and is clotheslined by Naomi.

Naomi catches Becky on the top turn buckle, planting her face first on the ring apron and out to the floor. Becky makes it back by 8 and is immediately taken down by Naomi. Tamina tags in and locks in a chinlock.

The match starts and Sasha immediately tags herself in. Becky tags back in and they double team Tamina with a dropkick. Naomi hits several roundhouse kicks as Becky hits a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch vs Naomi and Tamina

Sasha Banks is out first for the divas tag match. Becky is wearing a captains hat as she runs to the ring. Has anyone noticed how similarly her entrance is to Edge's?

Michael Cole welcomes us to Fastlane live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Fastlane is Live.

The Pre-Show wraps up with predictions of who will the panel think will win the Main Event.

AJ Styles is backstage being interviewed by Rich Brennan, these questions normally suck and this is no exception. They really need Renee Young to be the company's sole interviewer.

Winner and Still United State Champion: Kalisto

Del Rio misses the Tree of Woe, and then counters Kalisto's Solida Del Sol into the ropes. Del Rio counters a DDT, but gets thrown into the ropes then cradled into a three count and the victory.

Kalisto climbs to the top rope, but gets crotches on the top rope by Del Rio. Del Rio hits an inverted suplex to Kalisto and Kalisto gets thrown to the outside. Del Rio hits his double stomp finisher to Kalisto in the timekeepers area. Kalisto makes it back into the ring by the count of nine to stay in the match.

Del Rio continues his assault, not allowing Kalisto to control the match. The bell rings for the third fall as Kalisto is immediately clotheslined. Del Rio catches Kalisto in the ropes, as Ranallo brings up how Del Rio wore a mask in his last MMA fight. Kalisto hits a Frankensteiner then a running senton for a nearfall. Kalisto hits another inverted hurricanrana for another fall. Del Rio hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, Kalisto counters a second backbreaker into a DDT for a very close near fall.

Second Pinfall: Alberto Del Rio

We return to see Del Rio screaming at the official to ring the bell for the second fall as Kalisto struggles to maintain his feet. Del Rio catches Kalisto in the ropes for the Tree of Woe and gets a pinfall.

Kalisto is thrown around at ringside by Del Rio as we go to a break.

First Pinfall: Kalisto

Del Rio throws Kalisto to the outside and starts to gloat. Kalisto pushes Del Rio into the ring post and gets a near fall. Kalisto hits a running hurricanrana from the ring barrier, wow that was impressive. Del Rio hits Kalisto with a steel chair from the timekeepers area for a disqualification.

Del Rio pushes Kalisto to the corner and tries to take of Kalisto's mask. Del Rio attacks Kalisto in the corner until Kalisto trips him up in the ropes. Kalisto and Del Rio trade holds and Del Rio goes to the outside. Kalisto hits a running hurricanrana to the outside, followed by a plancha from Kalisto. Del Rio recovers and smashes Kalisto's head into the steel steps. Del Rio hits a snap suplex for a 1-count.

Pre-Show: Kalisto vs. Alberto Del Rio (2-out-of-3 Falls for the United States Championship)

Del Rio is out first for the Kick-Off match.

We are Live with the Fastlane Pre-Show with Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton, Booker T and Renee Young.

Welcome to the Live Play-by Play of Fastlane, the last PPV on the road to Wrestlemania. There are several big questions that will be asked tonight:



1.) Who will go on to face Triple H at Wrestlemania?



2.) Will AJ Styles get his first PPV victory?



3.) Will the Wyatt Family continue their dominance?



4.) Who will fight for the Divas Title at Wrestlemania?

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose (Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

The Main Event of Fastlane will be contested by two of the biggest babyfaces in the WWE (and Roman Reigns), with the winner going on to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Triple H in the Main Event of Wrestlemania. This match has the potential to be incredible, as any match featuring Brock Lesnar has the capability to be a 5-star match. The slow build of animosity between Reigns and Ambrose also adds an interesting factor to the match as the possibility for one of them to turn heel is a strong possibility. Look for Roman Reigns to win the match with a spear to Ambrose after Brock Lesnar gets taken out by the Wyatt Family.

In his first single match on PPV, the phenomenal one AJ Styles goes 1-on-1 with Chris Jericho with their singles series tied at 1-1. Since debuting in the company at the Royal Rumble, Styles has made an immediate impact on the company, defeating Chris Jericho in his first singles match. The program has been set up with Chris Jericho playing the heel character, so look for Styles to defeat Jericho and for Jericho to snap and attack him after the match.

It’s amazing how a little bit of momentum and being booked correctly by the company can turn a Diva who had barely been used in months into the biggest threat to Charlotte’s Divas title. After Daniel Bryan’s emotional retirement speech on Raw, Brie Bella defeated Charlotte in a non-title match on Raw and was billed as the No.1 contender at Fastlane. At any other time of the year, Brie would probably win the title on Sunday, but as it stands the plans for a Charlotte - Sasha Banks - Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania seem like a certainty, so look to see Charlotte retain her title yet again.

After the Authority forced Dean Ambrose to defend his Intercontinental title in a Fatal-5-Way match on Raw, Kevin Owens executed a pop-up powerbomb to Tyler Breeze and secured his second Intercontinental Championship. Immediately after the match, while getting interviewed by JoJo, Dolph Ziggler challenged Kevin Owens to a match at Fastlane, which Owens accepted. Ziggler and Owens are two of WWE’s best workers and with the addition of an Intercontinental Title that has greatly benefited from the title reigns of both Owens and Ambrose, these two have the potential to steal the show. Expect Owens to retain the title, and for him to defend the title at Wrestlemania in a multi-man match.

This feud alongside the Charlotte - Brie Bella feud have awakened the Divas division in 2016. After attacking Charlotte at Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks disbanded Team B.A.D in what appeared to be a happy ending, but later that night she was attacked by both Naomi and Tamina until Becky Lynch came to make the save. With both Sasha and Becky seemingly being added to the Divas match at Wrestlemania, expect them to win the Tag Match.

Over the past few weeks the Wyatt Family has systematically taken out several of WWE’s resident giants, with leader Bray Wyatt staking his claim over the entire WWE. The Wyatt Family’s big enforcer Braun Strowman will probably become the centre of this match as Vince McMahon has made it quite clear that he is very high on the big man and will want to give him a lot of momentum going into a potential match at Wrestlemania. Despite Ryback, Kane and Big Show all returning to help take out the Wyatt Family in the final segment of Raw, expect the Wyatt’s to dominate the match and ride their wave of momentum into Wrestlemania.

In the Kick-off match for the Fastlane PPV, Kalisto will defend his United States Championship against Alberto Del Rio. Kalisto and Del Rio have been trading victories in singles and tag team competitions since the start of the year, however this 2-out-of-3 pinfalls match should be the culmination of their feud. Out of all the matches at Fastlane, this is probably the toughest match to predict, although the most logical booking decision would be for Kalisto to retain his title as he shows the potential to be the next big Mexican superstar.

Welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of WWE Fastlane! I’m Joshua Campbell and I’ll be providing you with updates throughout the show. Here’s a preview for the matches set for the PPV so far...

