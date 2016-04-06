Distler: Hanyu Not Unbeatable, But Medvedeva Might Be
Evgenia Medvedeva won her first World Championship (source: AP)

In what was supposed to be a redemption ceremony for one and a hard fought battle for another saw very different results this past weekend as the World Figure Skating Championships took place in Boston.

Medvedeva's Coronation

Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva was seen as the favorite to win the gold medal at the World Championships, but her victory was not set in stone. While the 16 year old was entering with wins in the Grand Prix Finals and the European Championships at her back, she was skating in her first Worlds. Not only did she have the pressure of skating in front of a much larger audience to deal with, but she also had the world's best skaters entering the event with a lot of confidence.

The pressure, however, seemed only fuel her. After a short program that left her in third place, she skated a flawless free skate, scoring a world record 150.10 to become the first woman to win the junior and senior World Championship titles in back to back years.

"Wow." She said when she was informed she broke the world record.