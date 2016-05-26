Who will be in charge of SmackDown: 5 potential candidates

With an increased focus set to be coming to SmackDown as the brand split makes its return to the WWE there is no doubt that the blue brand will once again get its own general manager or authority figure. Currently, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon run Monday Night Raw together, yet when it comes to SmackDown it is very rare that either appear live and the matches tend to be just pre-made, but that will not be the case when the SmackDown becomes a unique show once again.

The WWE has many options as to who will run the show, so let's take a look at five potential candidates for the role for when July 19th comes around.

5. Kurt Angle

An Angle return would make SmackDown seem important again. Photo-www.wrestlinginc.com

It's true, it's damn true. Kurt Angle is a man that the WWE Universe is desperate to see back in the company, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time is winding down his career after retiring from TNA and a return home to the WWE seems only fitting for him to end his career. Angle isn't someone who wants to compete on a regular basis anymore and anyone who has watched WWE before knows that it isn't uncommon to see a general manager get in the ring, which means he could be used for special occasions whilst providing an authority like figure as the head of the show.

If WWE wants to make SmackDown a major show again then there aren't many better ways than bringing back one of the biggest names of all time to run it. Angle has experience as a GM so the decision would make sense and is guaranteed to be popular.

4. William Regal

Regal has excelled in the role on NXT. Photo- bleacerreport.com

If superstars are allowed to be 'promoted' from NXT to the main roster then why shouldn't general managers? Ever since William Regal took over as the GM of NXT he has done a fantastic job of steering the ship as the on-screen manager. Regal is a well-respected superstar who also has experience being a GM on the main roster and whilst his character is very different now he has proven throughout his career he has the ability to change his character to suit any situation.

What Regal does so well in NXT is that he avoids interfering in storylines and only injects himself when necessary, either to make a match or to split up out of control fights. That is something that very rarely happens on the main roster and could provide a well-needed breath of fresh air to the GM role on the main roster and it could help separate SmackDown from Raw.

3. Daniel Bryan

Bryan's return would get a resounding Yes!. Photo- 411Mania.com

The only person on this list without any real experience of running a show but arguably the most popular at the same time. Fans were left heartbroken at the news when Daniel Bryan announced he was retiring on medical grounds and the WWE Universe would love to have him back in any way possible and a role as the SmackDown GM seems to be a way he could return.

Whilst he is the most unlikely candidate on this list with both Bryan and wife, Brie Bella looking to start a family together but the fans would welcome him back with open arms and having a pure babyface run the show would be something different as fans are used to an evil Authority figure over the past few years and knowing he can't get involved physically could provide a different dynamic.

2. Triple H

Triple H can play either a face or a heel. Photo- www.sportingnews.com

The Game hasn't been seen since his defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32 and fans have been wondering when he would return and this could provide a perfect platform for his return. Stephanie has been portraying a babyface since returning and is something that could give the writers a chance of a new storyline with Triple H returning to run SmackDown as The Authority once again.

Given the public knowledge that he runs NXT, there is potential that he could take over the blue side and bring plenty of his NXT stars along with him as a takeover and a way of building the roster to ensure the depth is good enough. With Triple H being able to switch between both heel and face and the fact that he just signed a new wrestling-related contract he could be the perfect option to run a brand new SmackDown.

1. A McMahon

The sibling rivalry could continue. Photo-www.pwmania.com

The most obvious choice would be for the continuation of the McMahon power battle between siblings, Stephanie and Shane with one taking control of Raw on their own and the other getting SmackDown. Both could easily be available during the draft episode and one will get selected to move over to the blue brand.

One of the most fun elements of the brand split was the rivalry between SmackDown and Raw with the superstars hoping to prove they were better than their counterparts on the other brand and adding both McMahon's trying to outperform each other would only heighten that. Whilst picking either one would be rather underwhelming with fans hoping for something new and fresh to go along with such a large change, but the reality is that the McMahon storyline is not over and this would be another way of enhancing that and whether it is Shane or Steph, one will probably be running SmackDown in the near future.