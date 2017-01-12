Mark Hunt sues UFC over fight with Brock Lesnar

UFC 200 saw the likes of Amanda Nunes defeat Miesha Tate, Daniel Cormier defeat Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo make a successful return with a win against Frankie Edgar. The highly anticipated co-main event saw the return of Brock Lesnar after a five-year stint out of the octagon, face knockout artist Mark Hunt.

How the fight went down

Lesnar cruised to a unanimous decision over Hunt, taking down the Samoan 4 times, landing 68% of his significant strikes and winning the fight 29-27 on each judges scorecard. However, it later came to light that Brock had failed two tests for performance-enhancing drugs, one before the bout with Hunt and the second on the day of the fight with his opponent.

Speculation surrounded the UFC as to why Lesnar was not pulled from the fight

Many speculate that the 39-year-old Lesnar was not pulled from the fight as the UFC president Dana White already had two major fights that were supposed to be on the card fall through.

After the fight, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the official sanctioning body of the UFC in Nevada, decided to overturn the decision to allow the former WWE star to continue to fight and issued him a one-year ban from the sport.

Hunt standing firm

Over half a year on since that historic night of fighting in Las Vegas, Hunt has remained vocal and has expressed his displeasure that the UFC allowed his opponent to fight, despite being on a performance enhancing drug, and in an interview with ESPN, Hunt said: “I want the UFC to understand it's not OK to keep doing what they're doing.

“They're allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he's a cheater, and they didn't,” he added. In his file to sue the UFC, Lesnar and White, he has accused all parties of fraud and dishonest behaviour.

Hunt is seeking millions in damages and none of the accused have commented on the situation. The Samoan has also been rumoured to fight Alistair Overeem in his next, but nothing is yet official.