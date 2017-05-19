Tommaso Ciampa potentially injured at live event
Could Ciampa miss TakeOver? Photo- WWE.com

The NXT Tag Team Championship ladder match that is scheduled to take place at tomorrow night's NXT TakeOver: Chicago could be in doubt following an incident at an NXT live event last night in Highland Heights, Kentucky. 

One-half of #DIY, Tommaso Ciampa was possibly involved in a legitimate injury that has cast a shadow of doubt over whether he will be able to compete at this weekend's event, meaning the entire match could be pulled from the show. 

The incident

#DIY were taking on Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY at the house show when Ciampa attempted a leaping knee attack to the outside (footage in the video below), but reportedly landed wrong and immediately clutched his ankle as fans in attendance report the former Tag Team Champion yelling in pain.  