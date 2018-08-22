Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast S03E01: SummerSlam Weekend

The third season of the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast is BACK!

After a long hiatus from the best wrestling podcast, the dudes return as they breakdown WWE SummerSlam in the hopes of going back the usual weekly episodes.

In this edition of the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast, we give to you our takeaways from the weekend it was, as well as bits and pieces NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, which happened the night prior to SummerSlam.

Who are the biggest winners and losers? What are the best and worst moments of the show? Is it the best pay-per-view the WWE has had this year?

Also, we give you a take on Impact Wrestling and the upcoming All In event.

Episode Link: http://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-ejah7-97e2a2



For more updates, follow us at clandcs.podbean.com