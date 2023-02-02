Cuba vs Curazao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Cuba vs Curacao.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Agricultores (Cuba) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Convocation of Curaçao
This is the call-up of Agricultores to represent Curaçao.
Pitchers: Shairon Martis, Jair Jurrjens, Kevin Kelly, Nelmerson Angela, Wendell Floranus, Franklin van Gurp, Témesh Lourens, Jordan Lucas, Cody Mincey, Cerillio Soleana, Juancarlos Sulbaran, Ryan Hunington, Nestor Molina and Edgar Garcia; Catcher: Sicnarf Loopstok and Dashenko Ricardo; Infielder: Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Schoop, Darren Seferina, Dudley Leonora, Raywendley van Gurp and Sharlon Schoop; Outfielder: Jurickson Profar, Rogear Bernardina, Aldrich de Jongh and Edmond Americaan; Utility: Juremi Profar, Ray Patrick Didder and Wladimir Balentien.
Convocation of Cuba
This is the call of Agricultores to represent Cuba.
Catchers: Rafael Ramón Viñales and Yosvani Alarcón; Infielders: Carlos Benítez, Osvaldo Abreu, Guillermo José Avilés, Andrés De La Cruz, Yordany Alarcón, Yulián Rafael Milán and Yosvanys Millán; Outfielders: Denis Peña, Darián Palma, Alexquemer Sámchez, Dailier Peña, Yunieski Larduet, Raico Santos and Denis Antonio Laza; Pitchers: Leandro Francisco Martínez, Kelbis Rodríguez, Yoel Mogena, Yunier Castillo, Carlos René Santana, Alberto Pablo Civil, César Raúl García, Miguel David Paradelo, Ángel Sánchez, Andy Vargas, Jonathan Carbó and Alexander Valiente.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Agricultores (Cuba) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curazao) of 2nd February 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 AM,
Bolivia: 11:30 AM.
Brasil: 11:30 AM.
Chile: 10:30 AM.
Colombia: 9:30 AM.
Ecuador: 9:30 AM.
USA (ET): 9:30 AM.
Spain: 3:30 PM,
Mexico: 8:30 AM.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM.
Peru: 11:30 AM.
Uruguay: 11:30 AM.
Venezuela: 10:30 AM.
Photo of the arrival of Agricultores to Venezuela
Where to watch
The match between Agricultores (Cuba) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) can be watched on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Participants
This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives as members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
How Curazao has arrived
The Wildcats KJ74 were the first team to secure their spot for this tournament after winning the National League for the 17th time. Curacao has had time to put together a good roster and comes with great aspirations for this Caribbean Series. Schoops and Simmons are the main stars of this team.
How Cuba has arrived
Agricultores, like all the teams, won the I Elite League of Cuban baseball in order to reach this competition. Agricultores defeated Portuarios by five runs, 14-9, at the Nelson Fernandez Stadium. Guillermo Avilés is one of the outstanding players of Agricultores, he is a left-handed starter who in the preparatory games has occupied the position of batter.
Stadiums
There are two stadiums for this championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira, where this match will be played, has a capacity of 14,300 spectators located in Caracas, in the north of Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
Organization of the Caribbean Series
The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to win this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the rest are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Agricultores (Cuba) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) this Thursday, February 2 at 15:30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the first round of the Caribbean Series. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.