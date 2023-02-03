Mexico vs Curazao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series
Curazao Baseball Team // Source: Wildcats KJ74

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs Curacao.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Cañeros de los Mochis (Mexico) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

Call for Curaçao

This is the call-up of Agricultores to represent Curaçao.
Pitchers: Shairon Martis, Jair Jurrjens, Kevin Kelly, Nelmerson Angela, Wendell Floranus, Franklin van Gurp, Témesh Lourens, Jordan Lucas, Cody Mincey, Cerillio Soleana, Juancarlos Sulbaran, Ryan Hunington, Nestor Molina and Edgar Garcia; Catcher: Sicnarf Loopstok and Dashenko Ricardo; Infielder: Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Schoop, Darren Seferina, Dudley Leonora, Raywendley van Gurp and Sharlon Schoop; Outfielder: Jurickson Profar, Rogear Bernardina, Aldrich de Jongh and Edmond Americaan; Utility: Juremi Profar, Ray Patrick Didder and Wladimir Balentien.
7:50 AM2 hours ago

Mexico's last lineup

Mexico's final lineup against Tigres del Licey. José Cardona, Justin Dean, Roberto Valenzuela, Reynaldo Rodríguez, Julián Ornelas, Orlando Piña, Joey Terdoslavich, Juan Uriarte and Jasson Atondo.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

Game Schedule

This is the start time of the game Cañeros de los Mochis (Mexico) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curazao) of 2nd February 2022 in several countries: Argentina: 7:00 PM, Bolivia: 7:00 PM. Brasil: 7:00 PM. Chile: 6:00 PM. Colombia: 5:00 PM. Ecuador: 5:00 PM. USA (ET): 5:00 PM. Spain: 11:00 PM, Mexico: 4:00 PM. Paraguay: 7:00 PM. Peru: 7:00 PM. Uruguay: 7:00 PM. Venezuela: 6:00 PM.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The game between Cañeros de los Mochis (Mexico) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) can be seen on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Curazao's last game

The Wildcats KJ74 were defeated in their first game against Cuba. Curaçao started with the lead but De La Cruz, with a home run, tied the game and took the game to an extra inning, where Agricultores got the victory.
7:30 AM3 hours ago

Mexico's last game

Mexico defeated Tigres del Licey 5-4 to come from 3-1 down. The Cañeros de los Mochis turned it around in the eighth inning and confirmed a comeback to give Mexico the first victory of the Caribbean Series.
7:25 AM3 hours ago

Stadiums

There are two stadiums for this championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira: This stadium has a capacity of 14,300 spectators and is located in Caracas, in the north of Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
 
7:20 AM3 hours ago

Participants

This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
7:15 AM3 hours ago

Organization of the Caribbean Series

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.

7:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of the Cañeros de los Mochis (Mexico) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) this Friday, February 3 at 23:00 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the first round of the Caribbean Series. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo