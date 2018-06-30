DeAndre Jordan will opt out of contract, will become a free agent

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has informed the Clippers he will opt out of the $24.1 million player option on his contract for next season and will become a free agent.

However, Jordan won't be a free agent for long. Jordan has expressed his interest in being the next center for the Dallas Mavericks.

Back in 2015, Jordan was close to signing with Dallas. At the last moment, the Los Angeles Clippers camped out at Jordan's house, while persuading Jordan to reverse his choice to join the Dallas Mavericks and officially sign a new deal with the franchise.

It appears that the both sides have moved on from the experience. Jordan and the Mavericks are not allowed to negotiate a deal until free agency officially begins on Sunday.

Jordan had until 11:59 p.m. ET Friday to make a decision on whether to exercise the option.

Even though Dallas declined Dirk Nowitzki's player option, the Mavs plan on resigning the veteran big man.

