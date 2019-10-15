Not so hard to find your ’Herro’

The incoming NBA rookie class is a different one if we compare it to previous years, and I’m not talking only about the fact that it has best prospect since LeBron James, but also because of the amount of talented players that it has. It doesn’t matter if they were picked in the first or second round, or even if they went undrafted, this will be a class to remember.

One of the players we gotta follow the most is the shooting guard from the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro, a 19-year-old from the University of Kentucky that at an early stage of his career, has already seen both sides of the coin when it comes to being liked or unliked by fans.

Herro, from Greenfield, Wisconsin, was a 4 star player rated coming out of high school, and after committing and then decomitting from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, he decided to take his talents to Lexington, and play at Kentucky for Coach Calipari. Trust me when I say this was a really criticized decision, especially from the people in Wisconsin.

After balling out with the Wildcats for one year averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 rebounds including shooting 46% from the field, the love in ‘The Badger State’ has increased for Herro, and there’s no doubt they will be backing him up during his NBA career.

The ability to score from Herro is unlike any other, being capable to put the ball on the floor as well as coming off screens and moving off the ball is already pro-level, and once he takes his game to the next stage, he has the potential to have the best career out of his entire class.

Tyler Herro will play a lot of important minutes in Erik Spoelstra’s squad, and with the Miami Heat trying to make a playoff push in the Eastern Conference, his development this year will be something extraordinary, and let’s consider the Wisconsin-made as a candidate to win Rookie of the Year.