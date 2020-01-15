George and Kawhi used Drake's home as their HQ when planning the move to LA

Drake has been a symbol for Canada and the Raptors since his ascend in the music industry. Unluckily for him, he may've played a part in Kawhi Leonard's final decision to be leaving Toronto to go to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the latest cover story for ESPN Magazine, Ramona Shelburne reports that Paul George and Kawhi used Drake's Hidden Hills home as their headquarters when orchestrating a move to L.A.

There were countless text messages and phone calls and then two in-person meetings at Drake's house in Hidden Hills, California. (Drake had befriended Leonard during his season in Toronto and let Leonard — who lives in San Diego — stay there when he was in Los Angeles for free-agent meetings.) By July 1, they had decided to put their plan in motion: Leonard told the Clippers that he was interested in playing for them but only if they could improve their roster by adding an All-Star-caliber player like George. Shelbourne reported.

To make it even worse, sources told ESPN that one of the meetings at the rappers house came immediately after the Raptors made their free agency pitch to Leonard.