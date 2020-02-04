Andre Iguodala may sit the rest of the season 

David Aldridge from The Athletic has reported Andre Iguodala may sit the whole season if the Grizzlies don't trade him before the deadline. Memphis is yet to be able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams.

Both parties agreed the three-time NBA champion would not report to the Grizzlies while the team tried to find a team to make the trade with. The last time the 36yo vet played a game was back in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

As a bench player, 'Iggy' proved to be reliable with Golden State. With him coming off with the second unit, the Warriors made five straight Finals appearances from 2015-19, capturing titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. They also won an NBA-record 73 games in the 2015-16 regular season.

Andre also received an All-Star nod and two All-Defensive Team selections earlier in his career.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, teams such as the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets still hope that the Grizzlies will eventually buy him out, but they've remained steadfast until now.