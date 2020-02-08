Williams joins the Bucks

Forward Marvin Williams finalized a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and will has joined the Milwaukee Bucks according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Williams, 33, is a tremendous veteran shooter who should help Milwaukee, the team with the best record in the NBA.

The vet was at Charlotte since 2014, including stops with Utah (2012-14) and Atlanta (2005-12). He has averaged 25 minutes per game in 49 career playoff appearances, last reaching the postseason with the Hornets in 2016.

His ability to defend multiple positions, shoot 3-pointers and deliver high character to a locker room was what intrigued the Bucks the most, and the reason why they decided to sign him.

In order for the Bucks to have a free spot for Williams they had to waive someone, and that was Dragan Bender.

Bender was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but is yet to prove his worth in the league.