Embiid to be re-evaluated in one week

The Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has left shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Testing showed there was no significant structural damage in Embiid’s left shoulder, and his progress will be symptom-based.

The Cameroon-Born needs to get back into the Sixers lineup soon if they want to have a chance to get home-court advantage in the playoffs. Brett Brown's squad is currently fifth in the East, behind the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and Heat.

Must be mentioned that 'Philly' also can't count with their other star Ben Simmons, who suffered a lower back injury in the first game after the All-Star Break.

'JoJo' is averaging 23.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season.