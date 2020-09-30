'Melo' Ball Withdraws From NBA Draft Combine

Potential No. 1 pick, LaMelo Ball has withdrawn from the remainder of the NBA Draft Combine. According to Jeremy Woo from Sports Illustrated, Ball participated in a media session and the standard league interview this week, but did not interview directly with teams.

The Chino Hills product took part in the media session and standard league interviews. These interviews began September 28, and team interviews are set to run through October 16.

'Melo' isn't the only important name that won't feature in the combine, as potential top 5 picks Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin also chose to not participate.

Ball, who won the Rookie of the Year Award in Australia while playing for the Illawarra Hawks last season, averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 31 minutes per game. His impact went far beyond the court, considering he helped set viewership and attendance records while becoming the youngest player to record a triple-double in the league's history.

Recently, LaMelo confirmed he will be signing with Puma Brand ahead of his first year in the association. This was a controversial decision, considering his father LaVar, re-launched the Big Baller Brand store, and was expecting 'Melo' to sign with BBB.