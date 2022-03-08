Resume and Highlights: Clippers 97-112 Warriors in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
4Q 00:00
Game ends, Warriors beat Clippers 97-112.
4Q 24.9
Kuminga shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 38.6
Hartenstein scores two for Clippers.
4Q 01:32
Moody scores for Warriors.
4Q 01:48
Kuminga hits a double free throw.
4Q 02:57
Boston scores three-pointer for Clippers.
4Q 03:56
Ojeleye scores for Clippers.
4Q 04:19
Thompson scores three-pointer for Warriors.
4Q 04:45
Boston scores for Clippers.
4Q 05:54
Hartenstein scores for Clippers.
4Q 06:58
Curry hits double free throw.
4Q 07:24
Boston scores three-pointer for Clippers.
4Q 07:52
Hood shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
4Q 09:09
Hood scores for Clippers.
4Q 09:33
Coffey scores for Clippers.
4Q 10:12
Wiggins adds for Warriors.
4Q 11:42
Kuminga scores for Warriors.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 32.1
Mann shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
3Q 56.4
Kennard shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 01:48
Poole scores for Warriors.
3Q 03:24
Hartenstein scores for Clippers.
3Q 03:48
Hartenstein scores double free throw.
3Q 04:12
Bjelica shoots and scores three-pointer for Warriors.
3Q 03:34
Morris scores for Clippers.
3Q 06:39
Batum shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
3Q 06:54
Thompson scores double-double for Warriors.
3Q 07:24
Batum shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
3Q 08:23
Zubac hits a double free throw.
3Q 10:04
Wiggins adds two for Warriors.
3Q 10:28
Wiggins shoots and scores three-pointer for Warriors.
3Q 11:05
Moody shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
End of the first half.
2Q 55.1
Kennard scores for Clippers.
2Q 01:26
Poole shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
2Q 03:25
Batum scores for Clippers.
2Q 04:11
Curry shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 05:01
Looney scores for Warriors.
2Q 07:36
Wiggins scores three-pointer for Warriors.
1Q 07:52
Kuminga hits a double free throw.
2Q 08:46
Kuminga scores for Warriors.
2Q 10:17
Kennard scores three-pointer for Clippers.
2Q 11:05
Thompson scores for Warriors.
2Q 11:47
Poole scores triple for Warriors.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 37.4
Thompson adds dso for Warriors.
1Q 01:38
Bjelica adds two for Warriors.
1Q 2:00
Kennard shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 02:37
Kuminga hits free kick.
1Q 02:53
Batum scores for Clippers.
1Q 03:47
Curry hits double free throw.
1Q 05:09
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 05:50
Curry scores a double.
1Q 7:00
Curry scores for Warriors.
1Q 08:05
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 09:10
Wiggins adds two for Warriors.
1Q 10:43
Batum shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
1Q 11:31
Thompson scores for Warriors.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Clippers starting 5
This is how the visiting team takes the court:
Jackson, Mann, Morris SR, Batum, Zubac.
Warriors starting 5
This is how the home team takes the court:
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Moody, Looney.
Warriors fought in their last loss
The Dubs used an 11-6 run at the close of the second quarter to bring the game within two points at halftime. The Warriors continued to be competitive throughout the second half, however, it was not enough to finally overcome reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Warriors already preparing
Curry and the Warriors are already preparing minutes before kickoff:
🗣 WARRIOR, coming out! pic.twitter.com/y7JZBq9fcH— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2022
Clippers already in the arena
That's how the Clippers came to be:
Business trip fits. pic.twitter.com/DXw3WFM95Y— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 9, 2022
Clippers injuries
Robert Covington (personal reasons), Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out.
Warriorslosses
Draymond Green (Injury/Illness), Andre Iguodala (Low back) and James Wiseman (Right knee; Injury recovery) are out.
Warriors and the chance to win the series
This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Warriors won two of the first three games, but fell 119-114 to the Clippers on Feb. 14 as visitors. The Warriors have won 16 of the last 20 games against the Clippers at home.
Clippers to recover
The Clippers have won five of their last six games, but most recently lost 116-93 to the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Amir Coffey led the Clippers with 16 points off the bench, while Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points.
Moody makes his presence felt
Moses Moody scored a career-high 30 points Monday night, a career-high for the freshman. The guard scored 15 of his points in the first quarter of the game and finished the game 10-of-23 from the field and 5-of-12 from 3-point range.
Chase Center
The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Reggie Jackson, an experienced 31-year-old player, has been responsible for giving joy to all Clippers fans, the player leads his team in several areas, these are his numbers: 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Face to face
Clippers vs Warriors will be the end of a series that has given us great clashes, Warriors leads 2-1 but this time anything can happen due to the Warriors game load.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three-pointers that he scores with ease, in the current NBA season he broke the record of three-pointers in history, besides being the MVP of the All-Star Game, his numbers this season are: 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists.
Clippers Main Lineup
George, Jackson, Morris Sr, Kennard, Mann.
Warriors Main Lineup
Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
Los Angeles Clippers
The beginnings of the Clippers date back to 1970 in the city of Buffalo, where they remained for a brief period of 8 years, thanks to a constant change of owners and poor results, the team moved to the city of San Diego now with the name of Clippers, in his first season the team got its first positive record after 13 years, but in the 1981-82 season, the team was sold and in 1984 moved to Los Angeles, the team spent much time in the shadows until in 2011 managed to unite Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the team began to be protagonist in the Playoffs reaching the conference semifinals but still did not make the leap to play an NBA finals, in the 2019-20 season Kawhi Leonard arrived along with Paul George, they got the pass to Playoffs but fell to Denver Nuggets in the semifinals, For the 2020-21 season the team managed to reach their first conference finals, but Chris Paul and the Suns beat them 4-2, the Clippers are currently ranked eighth with a positive record of 34-32, the team can reach the Playoffs and be a tough opponent but they need to continue accumulating victories since they recently lost to Knicks.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are going through a bad streak however they still remain at the top of their conference, in the last years we remember the team playing the NBA Finals however from one moment to another that prominence was gone, the four consecutive Finals against Cleveland Cavaliers were truly historic, the Warriors team got three rings in five historic Finals, something very complicated to achieve as there are franchises that have failed to reach a single final, but there is always a star in every team, For the Warriors it is Stephen Curry who since 2009 has been playing for the Golden State team and has become one of the best players in the league, the two years without Playoffs are already history and this season they are one of the best teams in the league with a 43-22 record, everything seems to indicate that the Warriors would be in the Playoffs as they are located in second position although they have a bad streak of five consecutive losses, the last one against Nuggets although with an alternative team.
