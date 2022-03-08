Resume and Highlights: Clippers 97-112 Warriors in NBA Season
Image:VAVEL

1:47 AM20 days ago

Resume

1:45 AM20 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following Clippers vs Warriors in the NBA regular season.
1:40 AM20 days ago

4Q 00:00

Game ends, Warriors beat Clippers 97-112.
1:35 AM20 days ago

4Q 24.9

Kuminga shoots and scores a triple.
1:30 AM20 days ago

4Q 38.6

Hartenstein scores two for Clippers.
1:25 AM20 days ago

4Q 01:32

Moody scores for Warriors.
1:20 AM20 days ago

4Q 01:48

Kuminga hits a double free throw.
1:15 AM20 days ago

4Q 02:57

Boston scores three-pointer for Clippers.
1:10 AM20 days ago

4Q 03:56

Ojeleye scores for Clippers.
1:05 AM20 days ago

4Q 04:19

Thompson scores three-pointer for Warriors.
1:00 AM20 days ago

4Q 04:45

Boston scores for Clippers.
12:55 AM20 days ago

4Q 05:54

Hartenstein scores for Clippers.
12:50 AM20 days ago

4Q 06:58

Curry hits double free throw.
12:45 AM20 days ago

4Q 07:24

Boston scores three-pointer for Clippers.
12:40 AM20 days ago

4Q 07:52

Hood shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
12:35 AM20 days ago

4Q 09:09

Hood scores for Clippers.
12:30 AM20 days ago

4Q 09:33

Coffey scores for Clippers.
12:25 AM20 days ago

4Q 10:12

Wiggins adds for Warriors.
12:20 AM20 days ago

4Q 11:42

Kuminga scores for Warriors.
12:15 AM20 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
12:10 AM20 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
12:05 AM20 days ago

3Q 32.1

Mann shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
12:00 AM20 days ago

3Q 56.4

Kennard shoots and scores a triple.
11:55 PM20 days ago

3Q 01:48

Poole scores for Warriors.
11:50 PM20 days ago

3Q 03:24

Hartenstein scores for Clippers.
11:45 PM20 days ago

3Q 03:48

Hartenstein scores double free throw.
11:40 PM20 days ago

3Q 04:12

Bjelica shoots and scores three-pointer for Warriors.
11:35 PM20 days ago

3Q 03:34

Morris scores for Clippers.
11:30 PM20 days ago

3Q 06:39

Batum shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
11:25 PM20 days ago

3Q 06:54

Thompson scores double-double for Warriors.
11:20 PM20 days ago

3Q 07:24

Batum shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
11:15 PM20 days ago

3Q 08:23

Zubac hits a double free throw.
11:10 PM20 days ago

3Q 10:04

Wiggins adds two for Warriors.
11:05 PM20 days ago

3Q 10:28

Wiggins shoots and scores three-pointer for Warriors.
11:00 PM20 days ago

3Q 11:05

Moody shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
10:55 PM20 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
10:50 PM20 days ago

2Q 00:00

End of the first half.
10:45 PM20 days ago

2Q 55.1

Kennard scores for Clippers.
10:40 PM20 days ago

2Q 01:26

Poole shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
10:35 PM20 days ago

2Q 03:25

Batum scores for Clippers.
10:30 PM20 days ago

2Q 04:11

Curry shoots and scores a triple.
10:25 PM20 days ago

2Q 05:01

Looney scores for Warriors.
10:20 PM20 days ago

2Q 07:36

Wiggins scores three-pointer for Warriors.
10:15 PM20 days ago

1Q 07:52

Kuminga hits a double free throw.
10:10 PM20 days ago

2Q 08:46

Kuminga scores for Warriors.
10:05 PM20 days ago

2Q 10:17

Kennard scores three-pointer for Clippers.
10:00 PM20 days ago

2Q 11:05

Thompson scores for Warriors.
9:55 PM20 days ago

2Q 11:47

Poole scores triple for Warriors.
9:50 PM20 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
9:45 PM20 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
9:40 PM20 days ago

1Q 37.4

Thompson adds dso for Warriors.
9:35 PM20 days ago

1Q 01:38

Bjelica adds two for Warriors.
9:30 PM20 days ago

1Q 2:00

Kennard shoots and scores a triple.
9:25 PM20 days ago

1Q 02:37

Kuminga hits free kick.
9:20 PM20 days ago

1Q 02:53

Batum scores for Clippers.
9:15 PM20 days ago

1Q 03:47

Curry hits double free throw.
9:10 PM20 days ago

1Q 05:09

Looney scores for Warriors.
9:05 PM20 days ago

1Q 05:50

Curry scores a double.
9:00 PM20 days ago

1Q 7:00

Curry scores for Warriors.
8:55 PM20 days ago

1Q 08:05

Looney scores for Warriors.
8:50 PM20 days ago

1Q 09:10

Wiggins adds two for Warriors.
8:45 PM20 days ago

1Q 10:43

Batum shoots and scores three-pointer for Clippers.
8:40 PM20 days ago

1Q 11:31

Thompson scores for Warriors.
8:35 PM20 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
8:30 PM20 days ago

Clippers starting 5

This is how the visiting team takes the court:

Jackson, Mann, Morris SR, Batum, Zubac.

Clippers 5 inicial/Imagen:LAClippers
Clippers 5 inicial/Imagen:LAClippers
8:25 PM20 days ago

Warriors starting 5

This is how the home team takes the court:
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Moody, Looney.
Warriors starting 5/Image:warriors
Warriors starting 5/Image:warriors
8:20 PM20 days ago

Warriors fought in their last loss

The Dubs used an 11-6 run at the close of the second quarter to bring the game within two points at halftime. The Warriors continued to be competitive throughout the second half, however, it was not enough to finally overcome reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
8:15 PM20 days ago

Warriors already preparing

Curry and the Warriors are already preparing minutes before kickoff:
8:10 PM20 days ago

Clippers already in the arena

That's how the Clippers came to be:
8:05 PM20 days ago

Clippers injuries

Robert Covington (personal reasons), Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out.
8:00 PM20 days ago

Warriorslosses

Draymond Green (Injury/Illness), Andre Iguodala (Low back) and James Wiseman (Right knee; Injury recovery) are out.
7:55 PM20 days ago

Warriors and the chance to win the series

This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Warriors won two of the first three games, but fell 119-114 to the Clippers on Feb. 14 as visitors. The Warriors have won 16 of the last 20 games against the Clippers at home.
7:50 PM20 days ago

Clippers to recover

The Clippers have won five of their last six games, but most recently lost 116-93 to the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Amir Coffey led the Clippers with 16 points off the bench, while Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points.
7:45 PM20 days ago

Moody makes his presence felt

Moses Moody scored a career-high 30 points Monday night, a career-high for the freshman. The guard scored 15 of his points in the first quarter of the game and finished the game 10-of-23 from the field and 5-of-12 from 3-point range.
7:40 PM20 days ago

We continue

We continue with the Clippers vs Warriors NBA regular season telecast, so stay tuned so you don't miss the facts you need to know before kickoff.

 

7:35 PM20 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
7:30 PM20 days ago

Where and how to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:25 PM20 days ago

Chase Center

The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
7:20 PM20 days ago

Watch out for this Clippers player

Reggie Jackson, an experienced 31-year-old player, has been responsible for giving joy to all Clippers fans, the player leads his team in several areas, these are his numbers: 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
7:15 PM20 days ago

Face to face

Clippers vs Warriors will be the end of a series that has given us great clashes, Warriors leads 2-1 but this time anything can happen due to the Warriors game load.
7:10 PM20 days ago

Watch out for this Warriors player

Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three-pointers that he scores with ease, in the current NBA season he broke the record of three-pointers in history, besides being the MVP of the All-Star Game, his numbers this season are: 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists.
7:05 PM20 days ago

Clippers Main Lineup

George, Jackson, Morris Sr, Kennard, Mann.
7:00 PM20 days ago

Warriors Main Lineup

Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
6:55 PM20 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The beginnings of the Clippers date back to 1970 in the city of Buffalo, where they remained for a brief period of 8 years, thanks to a constant change of owners and poor results, the team moved to the city of San Diego now with the name of Clippers, in his first season the team got its first positive record after 13 years, but in the 1981-82 season, the team was sold and in 1984 moved to Los Angeles, the team spent much time in the shadows until in 2011 managed to unite Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the team began to be protagonist in the Playoffs reaching the conference semifinals but still did not make the leap to play an NBA finals, in the 2019-20 season Kawhi Leonard arrived along with Paul George, they got the pass to Playoffs but fell to Denver Nuggets in the semifinals, For the 2020-21 season the team managed to reach their first conference finals, but Chris Paul and the Suns beat them 4-2, the Clippers are currently ranked eighth with a positive record of 34-32, the team can reach the Playoffs and be a tough opponent but they need to continue accumulating victories since they recently lost to Knicks.
Clippers look to add another win/Image: LAClippers
Clippers look to add another win/Image: LAClippers
6:50 PM20 days ago

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are going through a bad streak however they still remain at the top of their conference, in the last years we remember the team playing the NBA Finals however from one moment to another that prominence was gone, the four consecutive Finals against Cleveland Cavaliers were truly historic, the Warriors team got three rings in five historic Finals, something very complicated to achieve as there are franchises that have failed to reach a single final, but there is always a star in every team, For the Warriors it is Stephen Curry who since 2009 has been playing for the Golden State team and has become one of the best players in the league, the two years without Playoffs are already history and this season they are one of the best teams in the league with a 43-22 record, everything seems to indicate that the Warriors would be in the Playoffs as they are located in second position although they have a bad streak of five consecutive losses, the last one against Nuggets although with an alternative team.
Warriors in bad shape/image:warriors
Warriors in bad shape/image:warriors
6:45 PM20 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 21:00.
VAVEL Logo