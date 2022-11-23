Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Handout/Los Angeles Clippers

9:46 PM16 minutes ago

Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:41 PM21 minutes ago

Vince Carter, one of the greatest players in the NBA in recent decades, commented that no one is afraid to face the current champions of the league.

“I look at the league and nobody is afraid of them now. In other words, the ‘bad wolf’     intimidating others. Steve Kerr himself, by the way, has already recognized this. Everyone wants to fight them at the moment, in fact, because they see the chance to kick their asses. It became that game that others look at on the calendar and think they can win”, he said.

“When did you start?   when you lose like that, any head down draws attention. If you win, at the same time, nobody notices that Klay Thompson is in trouble. at a very bad time. No one is going to say, moreover, that Jordan Poole's pitch doesn't fall. Winning heals any wounds, but they just aren't winning, Vince Carter.

“I talk a lot about the importance of body language and attitudes on the court, for example. Watch this at Golden State today as that team's chemistry and poise have "evaporated". I do not know when they will recover, but it is not.   now. And, as a result, we see a lot of players performing basketball in a totally individualistic way”, criticized the also former player Kendrick Perkins.

9:36 PM26 minutes ago

Probable Golden State Warriors!

PG - Jordan Poole

SG - Donte DiVicenzo

SF - Anthony - Lamb

PF - Jonathan Kuminga

C - Kevon looney.


 

9:31 PM31 minutes ago

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Golden State Warriors have a negative campaign of eight wins and 10 losses in the season, where they lost the last game of the league to the New Orleans Pelicans and ended the streak of two straight victories, after beating New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
9:26 PM36 minutes ago

Speak, John Wall!

“I think it’s good. It is frustrating to see so many great veterans without a team today as I feel like they are being ‘kicked out’. É as if the league were ‘forcing’ retirement, in short, for these guys. And I say this because I feel that I was also close to being ‘shuddered’ If the Los Angeles Clippers had not come along, it is It's likely that he was still waiting for a chance”, vented the shipowner.

“We have so many great veterans on the market in Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard  Kemba Walker. And every young team needs a more experienced player. They are, after all, the ones who show you how to win games and behave like a professional. They teach, in short, what is this league.   absurd that so many of them are outside”

9:21 PM41 minutes ago

Probable Los Angeles Clippers!

PG - John Wall

SG - Reggie Jackson

SF - Terance Mann

PF - Kawhi Leonard

C - Ivica Zubac.


 

9:16 PMan hour ago

How do the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a positive campaign of 11 wins and seven losses. The LA team arrives for the confrontation after three straight victories against the Pistons, Spurs and Utah Jazz, rising to third place in the Western Conference, behind the Suns and Nuggets.
9:11 PMan hour ago

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
9:06 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity of 18,064 people.
9:01 PMan hour ago

