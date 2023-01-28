Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
American Airlines Arena
The match will take place at FTX Arena, or better known as American Airlines Arena, in Miami, Florida. The arena is home to the Miami Heat and has a capacity of over 2000 fans.
Injury Report: Magic
The Magic on the other side have only Chuma Okeke injured, while Kevon Harris appears listed day-to-day.
Injury Report: Heat
The Heat have injured for this matchup Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson, as well as having, listed on day-to-day, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.
Eastern Conference
The Miami Heat are in the sixth position in the Eastern Conference, with 27 wins and 22 losses, below the leader Celtics, with 35 wins and 15 losses, the 76ers, with 31-16, the Bucks, who are 31-17, the Nets, 29-19 and the Cavaliers, 30-20, and above the Knicks, 27-23, the Hawks, 25-24 and the Pacers, 24-26, in the ninth position. The Magic are in 13th position in the same conference, with 19 wins and 29 losses, above only the last-place Pistons, who are 13-37 on the season, and the Hornets, 14-36, as well as being below the Raptors, 22-27, the Bulls, 22-26, and the 10th-place Wizards, 22-26 also on the season.
Last Matches: Magic
The Orlando Magic on the other side comes into this game with two losses and three wins. The loss opened the sequence, on Sunday (15), by 119 to 115 to the Nuggets. On Friday (20), the victory came again, now over the Pelicans, by 123 to 110. By 138 to 116, on Saturday (21), the other loss was to the Wiazrds. On Monday (23), the victory came again, over the Celtics, by 113 to 98 and, closing this sequence, on Wednesday (25), the Magic beat the Pacers by 126 to 120.
Last Matches: Heat
The Miami Heat come to this game of three wins and two losses in the last games they played. The sequence began with defeat, on Monday (16), to the Hawks, by 121 to 113. The victory came on Wednesday (18), over the Pelicans, by 124 to 98. After that, on Friday (20), the new loss was by 115 to 90 to the Mavericks. On Sunday (22), the Heat won again, beating the Pelicans again, by 100 to 96, and last Tuesday (24), the victory was over the Celtics, by 98 to 95.
