Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors the presence of Jordan Poole stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 62 games played, where he has an average of 30.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Paul George stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has averaged 23.5 points per game in 47 games played, with an average of 34.4 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
0- Donte DiVincenzo
3- Jordan Poole
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
23- Draymond Green
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
0- Russell Westbrook
2- Kawhi Leonard
8- Marcus Morris
13- Paul George
40- Ivica Zubac
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers and now have three consecutive victories to keep them in contention for a playoff spot. The recent results have given them a new lease of life and they are looking to continue climbing up the standings. They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .516, product of 32 wins in 62 games played.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have just lost their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and have fallen into a negative streak that is gradually tarnishing the good numbers they had, so they are in the obligation to win to stop losing ground if they want to be in the playoffs. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .516, product of 33 wins in 61 games played.