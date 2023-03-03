Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center.
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors of March 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 3) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Jordan Poole stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 62 games played, where he has an average of 30.7 minutes played per game.

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Paul George stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has averaged 23.5 points per game in 47 games played, with an average of 34.4 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVincenzo

3- Jordan Poole

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

23- Draymond Green

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

0- Russell Westbrook

2- Kawhi Leonard

8- Marcus Morris

13- Paul George

40- Ivica Zubac

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers and now have three consecutive victories to keep them in contention for a playoff spot. The recent results have given them a new lease of life and they are looking to continue climbing up the standings. They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .516, product of 32 wins in 62 games played.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have just lost their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and have fallen into a negative streak that is gradually tarnishing the good numbers they had, so they are in the obligation to win to stop losing ground if they want to be in the playoffs. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .516, product of 33 wins in 61 games played.

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
