Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Pacers

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 PM9 minutes ago

Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Detroit PistonsLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pacers vs Pistons match
1:55 PM14 minutes ago

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Pacers vs Pistons live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:50 PM19 minutes ago

Little Caesars Arena

The match will take place at Little Caesars Arena, which is located in Michigan. It is home to the NHL's Pistons and Detroit Red Wings and has a capacity of 21,000.
1:45 PM24 minutes ago

Injury Report: Pacers

The Pacers will be without Brown, Turner, Haliburton, McConnell and Mathurin for the match, while Hield is listed as day-to-day.
1:40 PM29 minutes ago

Injury Report: Pistons

The Pistons have a list of absences for this match, not being able to use Cunningham, Diallo, Stewart, Bagley, Burks, Bogdanovic and Ivey.
1:35 PM34 minutes ago

Eastern Conference: Pacers

The Pacers come in 11th place in the same conference, with 31 wins and 37 losses, tied with the Wizards, and below the Bulls, 31-36, the Raptors, 32-36, the Hawks, 34-34, the Heat, 36-33, and the Knicks, 39-30.
1:30 PM39 minutes ago

Eastern Conference: Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are in the 15th and last position in the Eastern Conference, with 15 wins and 53 losses, below the Hornets, 22-48, the Magic, 28-40, and the Wizards, 31-37.
1:25 PM44 minutes ago

Last Matches: Pacers

The Indiana Pacers come in with three losses and two wins. The sequence opened with defeat, on Thursday (2), by 110-99 to the Spurs. On Sunday (5), the victory was by 125 to 122 over the Bulls. On Monday (6), the loss was to the 76ers, by 147 to 143. On Thursday (9), the victory was over the Rockets, by 134 to 125 and, finally, the victory was over the Pacers, on Saturday (11), by 121 to 115.
1:20 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Pistons

The Detroit Pistons come into this game with five straight losses in their last few games. The first came on Saturday (4), by 114 to 90 to the Cavaliers. On Monday (6), the loss was to the Trail Blazers by 110 to 104. To the Wizards, on Tuesday (7), the loss came by 119 to 117. On Thursday (9), the new loss was by 113 to 103 and, on Saturday (11), the loss came precisely to the Pacers, by 121 to 115.
1:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA