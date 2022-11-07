Could Keifer Sykes Earn An NBA Call-Up This Season?

There are many reasons for NBA G-League players to be excited for the new season.

Last year, the record for most players called up to the NBA from the development league was broken. This season, multiple teams in the association are expected to give opportunities to G-League players to improve their respective rosters.

This will be the case for guard Keifer Sykes, who started the G-League season with the Detroit Pistons affiliate, Motor City Cruise.

NBA experience

The undrafted guard Keifer Sykes made a lot of noise after putting in big performances for the NBA's Indiana Pacers last year.

Sykes signed with the Indiana Pacers for the remainder of the season in December, 2021 before being waived on April, 2022.

The versatile guard, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, averaged 5.6 points in the 32 games he played with the Pacers. He also posted his best NBA performance last February, when he scored 22 points in the Pacers' loss to the New York Knicks.

Resilience

Sykes' path in his professional career has not been easy. After going undrafted, the Chicago, Illinois native played more than eight seasons overseas, including places like Korea, Turkey, Italy, China, Greece and Australia.

Despite facing adversity and considering quitting basketball, the 28-year-old showed resilience and is now closer than ever to landing an NBA contract.

The Green Bay product had a great start to the season with the Cruise. Sykes had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the season opener against the Cleveland Charge.

The NBA G-League season began with the Showcase Cup and then will transition into the regular season. This is why there will be plenty of time for opportunities, so we shouldn't be surprised to see Keifer Sykes back in the NBA in a couple of months.