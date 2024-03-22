After Anthony Edwards’ incredible dunk on John Collins this week, now is a perfect time to reflect on some of the greatest dunks of all time.

Anthony Edwards’ dunk on John Collins

Anthony Edwards, the rising star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, recently set social media alight with an unbelievable dunk over John Collins. This drew comparisons to basketball legends like Michael Jordan. As the excitement around Edwards continues to grow, it's a great moment to look at his remarkable journey and the impact of his jaw-dropping athleticism.

Throughout the season, Edwards has shown his explosive attack, leaving defenders stunned. Averaging an impressive 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, he has emerged as a threat on the court. Despite his offensive ability, Edwards has also contributed defensively. He has averaged 1.3 steals per game and helped solidify the Timberwolves' defence.

What sets Edwards apart is his versatility. Not only has he improved his midrange shooting consistency, but he has also demonstrated growing confidence from beyond the arc which makes him difficult to deal with. His ability to drive to the rim at speed and use his exceptional vertical leap allows him to deliver brilliant dunks that excite fans around the world.

The dunk over Collins stole the spotlight in the Timberwolves' victory against the Jazz. This demonstrated Edwards' fearlessness on the court. In a crucial moment during the game, Edwards took the opportunity to shift momentum in his team's favour. He attacked the basket flying over Collins for a powerful slam that instantly grabbed everyone's attention.

His blend of speed, agility, and raw talent brings back memories of basketball icon Michael Jordan in his prime. While it's too early to place him in the same conversation as Jordan, Edwards' dunk serves as a reminder of his high ceiling and the excitement he brings to the game.

Edwards represents the future of basketball and a new generation of players coming through the ranks looking to make an impact. With every great performance, he solidifies his status as a superstar and potential future MVP.

Basketball fans are left eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this young talent and whether he can reach the potential many expect of him.

Michael Jordan’s dunk on Greg Ostertag

With an illustrious career that includes six NBA championships, all accompanied by Finals MVP honours and an unbelievable 14 All-Star selections, Jordan's legacy is incomparable to most. His career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game prove this.

Known for his relentless drive, he used his physicality to dominate opponents which caused problems for defenses game after game. His ability to anticipate plays and cut passing lanes led to an impressive average of 2.3 steals per game.

Nicknamed "Air Jordan" for his athleticism and gravity-defying dunks, Jordan impressed audiences worldwide. While he has had countless remarkable dunks over the years, one in particular stands out for its audacity.

At the age of 35, during a game against the Utah Jazz, Jordan showcased his physical ability. With the Chicago Bulls trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter, Jordan looked to control the later stages of the game. Executing a crossover move that left defenders stuck before rising above seven-foot-two, 280-pound Greg Ostertag for a powerful dunk.

Jordan defying age and gravity to posterize his opponent stunned viewers around the world. At an age when many athletes would be considered past their prime or retired, Jordan demonstrated that he was still capable of unbelievable moments on the basketball court. This iconic dunk serves as a testament to Jordan's spirit and determination.

Gerald Green’s windmill

Gerald Green's journey through the NBA spanned an impressive 11 seasons where he showcased his talents as both a guard and a forward for eight different teams. Green left a mark on the league with his explosive athleticism and highlight-reel plays.

Throughout his career, Green maintained solid averages of 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. With a field goal percentage of 41.7 and a three-point percentage of 36.1, he proved to be a reliable scorer.

One of Green's best attributes was his vertical leap and athleticism. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches with a wingspan of 6 feet 10 inches, he was able to soar above defenders. He also could attack the rim from a distance.

In 2012, while playing for the Nets, Green’s dunk shocked basketball fans. During a game against the Houston Rockets, Green showcased his dunking ability in stunning fashion.

As MarShon Brooks initiated a fast break, Green positioned himself perfectly to receive an alley-oop pass. He then jumped above the rim and unleashed a windmill dunk that left spectators in awe. The height and hang time that Green achieved during the dunk were unlike anything many fans had ever witnessed which cemented it as one of the greatest dunks of all time.

Green's ability to defy gravity and create an iconic moment made him a favourite to fans around the world. While his career was not as impressive as the players previously mentioned, Green still proved to have undeniable talent and made an impact on the court.