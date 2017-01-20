A look at the Philadelphia 76ers' upcoming fixtures

Trust the process. | USA TODAY Sports

At the end of 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers boasted a record of 8-24, the joint-worst win total of any team in the league, alongside the Brooklyn Nets.

However, since the turn of the year, the Sixers have won six games from a possible eight, spring-boarding themselves up to 13th and leaving themselves only four wins behind the Orlando Magic.

Behind the points returns of Joel Embiid Philly have turned over the Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks among others, but what does their upcoming schedule look like?

A Chance to Capitalize

Having been acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ersan Ilyasova has been solid for the Sixers this season, averaging 16.1 points since the start of 2017 | USA TODAY Sports

Between now and the 24th of the month, the 76ers will play host to two Western Conference teams either side of a trip to Atlanta.

Despite being many people's choice for the fourth of fifth seed, the Portland Trail Blazers are currently on the fringe for the playoffs, due to a record of 7-17 on the road.

This leaves Philly with the chance to steal the win, especially as they haven't lost at home since before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers, who will travel to Philadelphia on the 24th, will be without Chris Paul after he suffered an injury during the win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the middle of those two clashes sees arguably the trickiest contest of the three - the Atlanta Hawks.

Mike Budenholzer's side has already beaten the 76ers twice this season, and on both occasions they've limited Philadelphia to double-digits. In fact, in the first match-up back in October, the Hawks won by a romping 38 points, and no Philly player scored more than 14.

A Tough End to the Month

Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points against the Washington Wizards. | USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers will have to grind through another quartet of games before the end of January, meaning they'll play four times in around a week.

What's more, two of the four match-ups, and arguably the easier duo of those, will be played on the road, where Philly have won just five of 17 games.

At home, they'll have to host James Harden's Houston Rockets and DeMarcus Cousins' Sacramento Kings. The former have won six games in a row against the 76ers and are currently third in the Western Conference.

And whilst the Kings might have enjoyed a less successful season, they still beat the Sixers 102-100 earlier this campaign and have won three of the last four against Philadelphia.

Meanwhile away from the Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers may have more luck. Just a day after the aforementioned encounter with the LA Clippers they'll play host to the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost to Philadelphia as recently as the 16th of January.

The Philadelphia 76ers scored 113 that night thanks to 22 points and 12 rebounds from Embiid. However, their next home after the Bucks is against the Chicago Bulls, who have won 11-straight games against Philly.

They've registered over 100 points in each of their last eight encounters against the side, but are 5-5 from their last ten games this season.

Before the game with the 76ers, the Bulls have to face the Hawks on two occasions as well as playing Boogie's Kings, meaning there's no guarantee their form will have improved by the time they play Philadelphia.