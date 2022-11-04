Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time for the Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers game on November 5 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ACCN
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Key Player- Pittsburgh
Kedon Slovis- QB.
Slovis is the Panthers quarterback, he has attempted 208 passes on the season, 121 of which have been successful. He has 1561 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season.
Key Player- Syracuse
Garrett Shrader- QB.
Shrader is the Orange's quarterback, he has attempted 192 passes on the season, 129 of which have been successful. He has 1636 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season.
Head to Head: Orange vs Panthers
The series in brief has been played since 1916, favoring Pittsburgh with a 42-32-3 record. At home, Pittsburgh wins the series 24-11.
The last meeting in Pittsburgh was on September 19, 2020, with the Panthers winning by a score of 21-10. Currently, the Panthers have four in a row over the Orange.
Panthers look to maintain positive record
After two losses in a row, the University of Pittsburgh team will have to beat Syracuse at home if they want to keep a positive record in the campaign.
The Panthers went from 4-2 to even at 4-4 on the season, so they are in need of a win.
The Orange seek to climb positions in the national ranking
The Syracuse team has a 6-2 record on the season, and if they continue on that line they will remain among the top teams nationally.
After 2 losses in a row, the Orange will be looking for another win this Saturday.
College Football action continues
This afternoon continues week 10 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers, teams that have no negative record in the season, and fight to improve their position in the ranking.
Where is the game?
The Acrisure Stadium located in the city of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) will host this duel. It is the home of the Steelers of the NFL and the Panthers of the NCAA. This stadium has a capacity for 68,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers live broadcast, corresponding to the week 10 matchup of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Acrisure Stadium, at 3:30 pm.