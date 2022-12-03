LSU Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch LSU Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the kickoff time for the LSU Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs game on December 3 in various countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Chile: 5:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NBC
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 5:00 PM
Key Player- Georgia
Stetson Bennett- QB.
Bennett is the Bulldogs quarterback, on the season he has attempted 366 passes, 246 of which have been successful. He has 3151 yards through the air and 16 touchdowns on the season.
Key Player- LSU
Jayden Daniels- QB.
Daniels is the Tigers quarterback, he has attempted 347 passes on the season, 238 of which have been successful. He has 2566 yards through the air and 15 touchdowns on the season.
Daniels adds to his game his good work on the ground, accumulating 174 carries, with 824 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Head-to-Head: Tigers vs. Bulldogs
LSU leads the all-time series against Georgia with an 18-13-1 record. These two teams have also met in three SEC championships, with LSU holding a 2-1 record in the finals.
LSU has won four of the last five meetings between the two, including winning the 2011 SEC Championship in Atlanta.
Bulldogs look for perfect regular-season record
The Georgia team has a 12-0 record on the season and are looking to close out the regular season in perfect fashion this Saturday. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are favored to retain the national crown, a win against the Tigers would allow them to finish number one in the National Rankings.
Tigers look to continue winning ways
After 4 wins in their last 5 games, the Tigers will be looking to end Georgia's undefeated streak this Saturday and reach double digits in regular season wins. Jayden Daniels and company are looking to finish the season in the best way possible.
College Football action continues
This afternoon, week 14 of the 2022 NCAAF season continues, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between LSU Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs, final game for both teams and where the current champions put at stake the number one of the national ranking.
Where is the game?
The Mercedes Benz Stadium located in the city of Atlanta (Georgia) will host this duel. It is the home of Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United of the MLS. This stadium has a capacity of 71,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LSU Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs live broadcast, corresponding to the week 14 matchup of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium, at 3:00 pm.