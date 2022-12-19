Highlights: Marshall Thundering Herd 28-14 Connecticut Huskies in NCAAF
Photo: Disclosure/Marshall Thundering Herd

6:13 PM8 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

With the victory, Marshall reached 9th in the competition, while Uconn suffered its seventh defeat in the league.
6:11 PM8 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, Marshall reached 9th in the competition, while Uconn suffered its seventh defeat in the league.
6:07 PM8 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Connecticut Huskies 14-28 Marshall Thundering Herd.
6:07 PM8 hours ago

1'

Marshall cruised across the field, went 44 yards and now just manages time to clinch the victory.
6:03 PM8 hours ago

5'

INTERCEPTION! Turner attempted the pass, but it was intercepted by Abraham in the endzone. Ucann's campaign was eight down and 40 yards advanced.
5:50 PM8 hours ago

8'

Game is gaining nervous atmosphere and many mistakes. Ali tried to run down the middle but was stopped on third down. Come punt over there.
5:49 PM8 hours ago

10'

Unsuccessful play. After 19 yards of advance, Uconn was penalized five yards and on third down, incomplete pass. The ball will go back to Marshall.
5:31 PM9 hours ago

13'

INTERCEPTED! Fancher attempted the pass, but it was intercepted by Dixon-Williams. Great moment in the game lives Uconn.
5:27 PM9 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Uconn 14-28 Marshall.
5:25 PM9 hours ago

1' TOUCHDOWN

Reacting in game. Rosa ran down the middle for 24 yards and only stopped again in the endzone. Four plays, one minute and 56 seconds offensive play. Ruelas converted the extra point.
5:20 PM9 hours ago

2'

Marshall didn't get the answer and will have to return the ball. After losing one yard, the team took a 15-yard penalty. McConnell goes for the punt.
5:16 PM9 hours ago

5' TOUCHDOWN

ANYWAY! Rosa ran with the ball for 14 yards and only stopped in the endzone, to score Uconn's first touchdown in today's match. Ruelas  converted the extra point.
4:58 PM9 hours ago

9' TOUCHDOWN

Ali ran two yards and completed the touchdown for Marshall. Offensive play lasted over four minutes and 49 yards on 10 drives. Verhoff converted the extra point.
4:40 PM10 hours ago

14'

Uconn was unsuccessful on first down of the third period. Just six yards on three strikes. Come punt over there.
4:16 PM10 hours ago

BREAK

Uconn 0-21 Marshall.
3:50 PM10 hours ago

7' TOUCHDOWN

Fast and efficient play. In just over a minute, Fancher found Miller, who advanced 10 yards, completed the attack and scored a touchdown for Marshall. Verhoff converted the extra point.
3:40 PM11 hours ago

8'

Ruelas missed the field goal from the 45-yard line to Uconn.
3:36 PM11 hours ago

11'

Marshall with no hit and just five yards on three downs. Come punt over there.
3:25 PM11 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Uconn 0-14 Marshall.
3:14 PM11 hours ago

3' TOUCHDOWN

Turner was intercepted by Barber, who went free for 35 yards and scored another touchdown for Marshall. Verhoff converted the extra point.
3:12 PM11 hours ago

4'

Unsuccessful Marshall attack. Six downers and 20 yards forward. Come punt over there.
3:00 PM11 hours ago

7'

Incomplete pass on third down and Uconn goes to punt.
2:52 PM11 hours ago

9'

Unsuccessful Uconn on the descent. Just three yards in three plays. Come punt over there.
2:50 PM11 hours ago

11' TOUCHDOWN

Fancher connected to Gammage, who advanced nine yards and completed the first touchdown of the game. Verhoff converted the extra point.
2:48 PM11 hours ago

11'

FUMBLE THERE, FUMBLE HERE. Turner tried to advance with the ball down the middle, but lost possession and the ball goes back to Murshall. Incredible.
2:47 PM11 hours ago

12'

FUMBLE. Fancher broke through but lost possession to the Murshalls. 35-yard offensive play is over.
2:35 PM12 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's a NCAAF in VAVEL.
1:46 PM12 hours ago

Huskies

In the last five games the Huskies have won three and lost two.
9:00 AM17 hours ago

8:55 AM17 hours ago

New booster!

Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora announced the signing of Antonio Wilcox to his coaching staff for the remainder of the championship. The new reinforcement will be coach of the team's running backs.
8:50 AM17 hours ago

Speak up, Jim Mora!

"Antonio is the best of the world. He is an excellent coach who has a tremendous track record of turning student-athletes into outstanding college players," said Mora. "He is an outstanding coach. I am a tireless recruiter who understands firsthand the challenges student-athletes face, and I know our young people will benefit greatly from his guidance,'' ;Connecticut Huskies.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the I want to thank Coach Mora for the opportunity to be a part of his team. I would also like to thank Coach Hendrix for giving me the chance to serve at Furman University.  I look forward to getting started and building relationships in the Storrs Community.''

8:45 AM17 hours ago

How do Connecticut Huskies arrive?

Connecticut Huskies have a poor record over the last 10 games. There were five victories and five defeats, having a very irregular campaign.
8:40 AM18 hours ago

Speak, Dom Amore!

“Marshall’s story affects all of college football,” said coach Charles Huff.“I tell recruits when they come to Marshall, “Marshall affected your progress in college. college even before you did. realize'.”

“That really opened the door to what we see now,” You have the recent history, the good part, the history of tragedy and rebirth, and the next phase of that, you've got it.   talking about national championships, conference championships, Hall of Famers, Randy Moss, Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich, and now here we are in a bowling game with a chance to do something special.   the sustainability of the story that for me is important. impressive.”

“ "It's a tremendous opportunity for us to play another game in a wonderful environment against a great football team, a historic football program," said UConn head coach Jim Mora.“I have a lot of respect for what Marshall he established. For people of my generation, Marshall's story is one of the most important. It's convincing and watching them continue to play at a high level is a must. exciting.”

“It was fun watching them play football,” Mora said.““They play hard, they play physically, they play with great discipline and tenacity.”

“The kids in our locker room are confident,” Huff said. “They think we can beat Washington’ our process, validate why we work so hard in the offseason, why we practice so hard, why the coaches are with you; at every step. He validated everything we have preached, and at times, he even preached.   get a tangible result, it really doesn't hit the mark.”

“More people are responding to us”, he said.  There's a little more interest in us as a program because there's a lot of interest in us as a program. There's a little more proof of where we're going. Let's not get confused, we're 6-6, we're not 8-4. We've got a long way to go, but I think this season has shown the people who hesitated that we are on the right path, with the right people. So they are more open to hearing what is right. our vision.”

8:35 AM18 hours ago

Speak up, Christian Spears!

Earlier this month, Marshall's Athletic Director Christian Spears commented on the team's thinking on the current season.

"We always want to try to prioritize the experience of our student-athletes and fans when it comes to our postseason opportunities," ;We also want to diversify the competition by playing shows that we don’t play traditionally. Playing UConn fits that goal. We look forward to coming to the Grand Strand and enjoying the Myrtle Beach Bowl experience.”

"We want to set our show up for long-term success," Spears said. "When CFP expands, we want college football to know that Marshall does it right and comes to play."

"We are thrilled to host the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl," said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. "After two successful competitions, we are excited to welcome back the Grand Strand community and new fan bases to the Myrtle Beach area.

8:30 AM18 hours ago

How does the Marshall Thundering Herd arrive?

The Marshall Thundering Herd have a pretty spotty record over the last 10 games. There were six victories and four defeats. Won all last four duels.
8:25 AM18 hours ago

Connecticut Huskies

Photo: Disclosure/Connecticut Huskies
Photo: Disclosure/Connecticut Huskies
8:20 AM18 hours ago

The game will be played at Brooks Stadium

The Marshall Thundering Herd vs Connecticut Huskies game will be played at Brooks Stadium, with a capacity of 21.000 people.
8:15 AM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NCAAF: Marshall Thundering Herd vs Connecticut Huskies live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
