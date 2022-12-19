Highlights: Marshall Thundering Herd 28-14 Connecticut Huskies in NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs Connecticut Huskies Live Score Here
New booster!
Speak up, Jim Mora!
"I am incredibly excited to be joining the I want to thank Coach Mora for the opportunity to be a part of his team. I would also like to thank Coach Hendrix for giving me the chance to serve at Furman University. I look forward to getting started and building relationships in the Storrs Community.''
How do Connecticut Huskies arrive?
Speak, Dom Amore!
“That really opened the door to what we see now,” You have the recent history, the good part, the history of tragedy and rebirth, and the next phase of that, you've got it. talking about national championships, conference championships, Hall of Famers, Randy Moss, Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich, and now here we are in a bowling game with a chance to do something special. the sustainability of the story that for me is important. impressive.”
“ "It's a tremendous opportunity for us to play another game in a wonderful environment against a great football team, a historic football program," said UConn head coach Jim Mora.“I have a lot of respect for what Marshall he established. For people of my generation, Marshall's story is one of the most important. It's convincing and watching them continue to play at a high level is a must. exciting.”
“It was fun watching them play football,” Mora said.““They play hard, they play physically, they play with great discipline and tenacity.”
“The kids in our locker room are confident,” Huff said. “They think we can beat Washington’ our process, validate why we work so hard in the offseason, why we practice so hard, why the coaches are with you; at every step. He validated everything we have preached, and at times, he even preached. get a tangible result, it really doesn't hit the mark.”
“More people are responding to us”, he said. There's a little more interest in us as a program because there's a lot of interest in us as a program. There's a little more proof of where we're going. Let's not get confused, we're 6-6, we're not 8-4. We've got a long way to go, but I think this season has shown the people who hesitated that we are on the right path, with the right people. So they are more open to hearing what is right. our vision.”
Speak up, Christian Spears!
"We always want to try to prioritize the experience of our student-athletes and fans when it comes to our postseason opportunities," ;We also want to diversify the competition by playing shows that we don’t play traditionally. Playing UConn fits that goal. We look forward to coming to the Grand Strand and enjoying the Myrtle Beach Bowl experience.”
"We want to set our show up for long-term success," Spears said. "When CFP expands, we want college football to know that Marshall does it right and comes to play."
"We are thrilled to host the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl," said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. "After two successful competitions, we are excited to welcome back the Grand Strand community and new fan bases to the Myrtle Beach area.