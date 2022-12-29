Oklahoma Sooners vs Florida State: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NCAAF Match
1:00 PM2 hours ago

12:55 PM2 hours ago

Hey Mike Norvell!

''Absolutely. They showed me their excitement with how they prepared at home.  There are many distractions that can be in place.  If you have extended downtime, you know, maintaining that edge - finish the season, playing as well as anybody in the country I believe, and the goal for this game is to win. be better.''

''We had many different plans because of the different Bowl options. Obviously, Plan A ended up being the result of that. So we went through everything and really everything, with our strength and conditioning, sports science, all the things we knew it would take to build our guys so that Thursday at 10:00 a.m. If at night we had the opportunity to play our best, I think that was the plan we laid out since the days when we were practicing.''

''Some of the things we would have, mental days instead of so much physical exertion, and I really liked the results I saw. It has been really good so far. This point. These guys, it's about building trust. From the first day I arrived here at Florida State, it's been a long time coming. to be able to gain this trust throughout the experiences.''

''And these guys know that we invest a lot of time and think about how we are going to do things, and we try to explain why.  When is it time to show up and go to work? There's a pattern for how we'll do this.''

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Average!

Florida State averages 36.2 points per game and 475.7 yards advanced per game.
12:45 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Florida State?

Florida State arrives for the showdown with five straight wins in the season. In the last 10 games, there were seven wins and only three defeats.
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"I’m incredibly proud of our team for putting together an incredible class to date. this moment," said Venables, who is wrapping up his first year as head coach at OU. "I love the 24 guys we hire now. Fourteen different states are represented. I love the belief in all these recruits and their families, the buy-in we ask our players for all the time. They certainly represented that.   you have to be talented and good enough athletically, but I think that's a must. just the bare minimum. We are really looking for the right people. Eighteen of the 24 guys we are talking about are former captains where they are Great leaders where they are, excellent students, but just people who have commitment and understand the heart and ethics of work it takes.''

"We are looking for young people who are looking for the things we value, which we have talked about many times in the last 12 months relationships, education; they value structure, accountability and discipline," added Venables. "They are looking for connection, not just in the present, but forever. These are young people who care about their legacies and leave their mark somewhere and are committed to something in a place like Oklahoma that stands for excellence. I'm really proud of our team and all the people internally, they just did a great job. Tireless in their work, finding the right guys who fit the profile we are looking for here in Oklahoma."

“We are proud to add Peyton Bowen to an elite Signature Class of 2023 OU”, said Venables. "Peyton played for one of the best football programs in the country at Denton Guyer. His talent, instincts, fundamentals, and football acumen helped him become one of the top high school players in the country.   It is an athlete and an incredibly versatile weapon in both the back game and the secondary. He is part of an elite group of seven defenders in our category that rivals anyone in the country."

12:35 PM3 hours ago

Average!

Oklahoma Sooners average 32.8 points per game and 472.2 yards advanced per game.
12:30 PM3 hours ago

How do Oklahoma Sooners arrive?

Oklahoma Sooners comes to the duel with a loss in the last match. In the last 10 games, there were six defeats and only four victories.
12:25 PM3 hours ago

Oklahoma Sooners

Photo: Handout/Oklahoma Sooners
Photo: Handout/Oklahoma Sooners
12:20 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium

The Oklahoma Sooners vs Florida State game will be played at Camping World Stadium, with a capacity of 65.000 people.
12:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NCAAF: Oklahoma Sooners vs Florida State live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
