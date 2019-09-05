Los Angeles Rams agree four-year contract extension with Quarterback Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams have made a big statement ahead of the new season after agreeing terms with quarterback Jared Goff on a four-year contract extension.

Goff will remain in Los Angeles until, at least, the end of the 2024 season, and his overall contract is believed to be worth $161 million.

The 24-year-old is now in his fourth season of his five-year rookie deal and is set to earn $4.3 million in 2019 and $22.8 million in 2020.

Goff Will Remain In LA Until 2024

After a questionable first season in the National Football League, Goff has now become one of the elite QB’s and has thrived under Head Coach Sean McVay.

The Rams, under the leadership of McVay and with Goff at quarterback, have won their division for the last two seasons, won the NFC Championship and, last season, they made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

This was the first Super Bowl appearance for the Rams since 2001 and the two-time Pro Bowl selection has a 24-14 as the starter.

Goff has passed for 9,581-yards and 65 touchdowns, with 26 interceptions, in his first three seasons as an NFL quarterback and has completed 62.1% of his throws.

Rams Look To Build On Super Bowl Appearance

The Rams missed out on the Playoffs in 2015, with Case Keenum and Nick Foles in their ranks, after they finished the season with a 7-9 record, finishing third in the NFC West.

In the 2016 Draft, the Rams made a dramatic, but strategic, move up from 15th to select Goff with the first pick. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was selected just behind Goff in that Draft and was given a contract extension back in June.

The opening game of the season sees the Rams host the New Orleans Saints, who they beat in the NFC Championship game back in January.

It was the Rams that won 26-23 in overtime, but the controversial no-call left the Saints furious after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis wasn’t flagged.