Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: NFL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:48 PM6 minutes ago

Las Vegas on the gridiron

 

Despite the fact that they no longer have a chance to reach the postseason, the Raiders have taken the field in search of closing the season in the best way possible.

 

 

12:44 PM10 minutes ago

Match conditions

 

Arrowhead Stadium is in full Christmas mood, and the playing conditions are ideal for Monday's first game.

 

 

12:40 PM14 minutes ago

Kansas City Chiefs warm-up

 

Kansas has taken the field to begin warm-ups prior to the start of the game.

 

 

12:39 PM16 minutes ago

Las Vegas Raiders warm-up

The 'Malosos' take to the field for pre-competitive work.

 

12:22 PM32 minutes ago

Las Vegas fans

The Raiders' fans are in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the 'Baddies' in the penultimate game of the season.

 

12:20 PM34 minutes ago

Arrival of Chiefs

 

The locals are already at home to face their commitment in their quest to secure their ticket to the playoffs.

 

 

12:15 PM39 minutes ago

Arrival of Raiders

The Las Vegas team is already in Kansas territory for the Week 16 NFL matchup.

 

12:10 PM44 minutes ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
A great duel awaits us this afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, in a completely Christmas-like atmosphere.
12:05 PMan hour ago

Follow here Raiders vs Chiefs Live Score

One of the NFL's most attention-grabbing clashes of Week 16 and with a totally Christmas-like atmosphere, the Raiders visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match Raiders vs Chiefs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

12:00 PMan hour ago

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [25, December, 2023]

USA Time: 1:00 pm ET

USA TV channel (English): [CBS]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

11:55 AMan hour ago

History Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

The duel between Kansas and Las Vegas has occurred 129 times, including in three postseason games and has the Chiefs winning 73 games, 54 by the Raiders and they have only tied on 2 occasions.
11:50 AMan hour ago

Absence Report / Kansas City Chiefs

These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Jerick McKinnon (RB), Mecole Hardman (WR), Kadarius Toney (WR), Donovan Smith (OT) and Sky Moore (WR).
11:45 AMan hour ago

Absence Report / Las Vegas Raiders

These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Brandon Facyson (CB), Jesper Horsted (TE), Jack Jones (CB), Josh Jacobs (RB) and Michael Mayer (TE).
11:40 AMan hour ago

Key player of Kansas City Chiefs

In direct confrontation through the air, tight end Travis Kelce has the best numbers of the team with 85 receptions for 924 yards and five touchdowns this season.
The Cincinnati player in the game against the Pats had 5 receptions, of which he totaled 28 yards, not favorable numbers for the tight end, as he averaged close to 80 yards per game.
11:35 AMan hour ago

Key player of Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams leads the team in the air with 84 receptions for 968 yards and five touchdowns this season. 
It will be essential to see his performance in Kansas, since the opponent's defense allows an average of 17.5 points per game and Adams would be an essential man for the Raiders to increase that mark. 
In the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he registered his best mark with 8 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
11:30 AMan hour ago

How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second consecutive victory, after breaking a two-game losing streak when they left home. The Chiefs come into Week 16 with a 9-5 record on the season and lead the AFC West, ahead of the Denver Broncos by two games.
They are in third place in the AFC Playoff standings.
The Chiefs are ranked 3rd in the league in air offense, averaging 255.6 yards per game. On the ground offense, they are 20th, accumulating 103.1 yards per game.
11:25 AMan hour ago

How are the Vegas Raiders doing?

It is worth mentioning that the 'Meanies' are practically saying goodbye to the campaign, however, they are trying to gain momentum for the end of the season. 
In their recent game, Vegas easily demolished the Chargers 63-21 at home, breaking a consecutive streak of three straight losses, with this result, they improved their record to 6-8 on the season and placed third in the AFC West. 
In the standings, the Raiders rank 22nd in the league in rushing offense with 201 yards, while they are 32nd in ground attack by averaging 83.7 yards per game.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium is located in Kansas City, Missouri. It is a soccer and soccer stadium, which hosts the games of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. 
Designed by Charles Deaton, it was inaugurated on August 12, 1972, at a cost of 43 million dollars. It has a capacity of approximately 79 thousand spectators. 
It is considered one of the best stadiums in the world due to its acoustics and elegant design (architecture), which offers an excellent view of the playing field,
It also hosts entertainment events such as shows. 
It will soon host the 2026 Soccer World Cup.

 

11:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NFL match: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. One of the most attention-grabbing clashes of Week 16 in the NFL and with an all-Christmas atmosphere, the Raiders visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

 

VAVEL Logo