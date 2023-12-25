Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Las Vegas on the gridiron
Match conditions
Arrowhead Stadium is in full Christmas mood, and the playing conditions are ideal for Monday's first game.
Decked the place out. pic.twitter.com/mpsjF6LIXV— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs warm-up
Kansas has taken the field to begin warm-ups prior to the start of the game.
This facemask tho 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Z6w8Tml2L— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders warm-up
Shimmering Silver.#LVvsKC | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rQCbeJk159— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 25, 2023
Las Vegas fans
The nice list 📝#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/n6S5GNeRtS— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 25, 2023
Arrival of Chiefs
The locals are already at home to face their commitment in their quest to secure their ticket to the playoffs.
And the award for best Christmas sweater goes to... pic.twitter.com/iznhXv10nM— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2023
Arrival of Raiders
Festive fits #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/2PHzLXbGTx— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 25, 2023
Welcome!
A great duel awaits us this afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, in a completely Christmas-like atmosphere.
How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 1:00 pm ET
USA TV channel (English): [CBS]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Absence Report / Kansas City Chiefs
Jerick McKinnon (RB), Mecole Hardman (WR), Kadarius Toney (WR), Donovan Smith (OT) and Sky Moore (WR).
Absence Report / Las Vegas Raiders
Brandon Facyson (CB), Jesper Horsted (TE), Jack Jones (CB), Josh Jacobs (RB) and Michael Mayer (TE).
Key player of Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati player in the game against the Pats had 5 receptions, of which he totaled 28 yards, not favorable numbers for the tight end, as he averaged close to 80 yards per game.
Key player of Las Vegas Raiders
It will be essential to see his performance in Kansas, since the opponent's defense allows an average of 17.5 points per game and Adams would be an essential man for the Raiders to increase that mark.
In the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he registered his best mark with 8 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
They are in third place in the AFC Playoff standings.
The Chiefs are ranked 3rd in the league in air offense, averaging 255.6 yards per game. On the ground offense, they are 20th, accumulating 103.1 yards per game.
How are the Vegas Raiders doing?
In their recent game, Vegas easily demolished the Chargers 63-21 at home, breaking a consecutive streak of three straight losses, with this result, they improved their record to 6-8 on the season and placed third in the AFC West.
In the standings, the Raiders rank 22nd in the league in rushing offense with 201 yards, while they are 32nd in ground attack by averaging 83.7 yards per game.
The match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium
Designed by Charles Deaton, it was inaugurated on August 12, 1972, at a cost of 43 million dollars. It has a capacity of approximately 79 thousand spectators.
It is considered one of the best stadiums in the world due to its acoustics and elegant design (architecture), which offers an excellent view of the playing field,
It also hosts entertainment events such as shows.
It will soon host the 2026 Soccer World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NFL match: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Updates!
Despite the fact that they no longer have a chance to reach the postseason, the Raiders have taken the field in search of closing the season in the best way possible.