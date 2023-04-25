2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes put Islanders on the brink after easy Game 4 win

Seth Jones scored twice to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at the UBS Arena.

Carolina now has a 3-1 series lead and can advance to the second round with a victory in Game 5, which is Tuesday night in Raleigh.

The win snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak by the Hurricanes, who last won away from home in Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals in Tampa Bay.

"Unbelievable. It's good. It's nice to win one not on home ice", Jarvis said. "I think it only helps us. It's not good when you can't win on the road and only win at home.

"So, it's nice to just take one here and just go into Carolina and hopefully we can end it."

Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, Mackenzie MacEachern had a goal and an assist, and Stefan Noesen had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 27 saves.

"Every time when you get a chance to play in these games, it's an amazing feeling and you just try to do whatever you can to play as [well] as possible", Raanta said.

"I just try to do my own thing and hope that the guys in front of me are doing their thing."

Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored the New York goals and Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots for the Islanders, who are on the brink of elimination.

"We have a lot of work to do", Horvat said. "Obviously, it's do-or-die for us right now, so we [have to] approach that coming here the next couple days."

Carolina jumps out early, cruises to easy win over New York

New York was down two men in the opening 3:30 of the game as Zach Parise called for goaltender interference and Ryan Pulock given a boarding minor following a hit on Jack Drury.

The ensuing 5-on-3 power play led to the Hurricanes' first goal as Jarvis beat Sorokin with a one-timer at the near post off a pass from Noesen.

Drury suffered an upper-body injury on the hit from Pulock and did not return. Coach Rod Brind'Amour couldn't provide an update after the game.

"It was huge on the power play", Jarvis said. "Jack took a heavy hit there and he's hurt, you never want to see that happen. To be able to capitalize on that was huge for us.

"I mean, 5-on-3, you have to score. You don't get many of those, so you have to take advantage of them."

Martin Necas made it 2-0 in the second period on another power play, taking a cross-crease pass from Noesen and scoring glove-side.

Aho stretched it out to 3-0 as Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov turned the puck over to him above the Carolina blue line, and took a pass from McEachern to finish off a 2-on-1.

Jarvis scored his second of the game just 80 seconds into the third period, chipping the puck past a diving Brock Nelson in the neutral zone and beating Sorokin on his glove-side on a breakaway.

Pelech got New York on the board following miscommunication between Noesen and Raanta in front of the net, Nelson passed back to Pelech, who scored glove-side.

"We had our looks", said Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson. ""A lot of rebounds in front where we were just half a second late getting there."

McEachern's first Stanley Cup playoff goal came with a bit of luck as a shot by Brady Skjei deflected off the stick of Hudson Fasching to him in the slot.

Appearing in his first NHL game since April 8th, 2022 when he was with St. Louis, McEachern was recalled from Carolina's American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago five days ago.

"It was an unbeilevable experience", he said. "I played a couple of playoff games with St. Louis (five games in 2020), but it was in the bubble so it wasn't the atmosphere we saw this afternoon.

"So just try to take it all in and go shift by shift."

Horvat scored on a breakaway while the Islanders were shorthanded with 2:03 left to play.

"The effort is there (for Horvat)', New York head coach Lane Lambert said. "There's no question about it. That is never in question."