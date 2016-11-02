USWNT defender Ali Krieger traded to the Orlando Pride

After four seasons with the Washington Spirit, the U.S. defender will return to the NWSL in 2017 for the Pride. (Source: Getty Images/Rich Barnes)

It has been announced that Washington Spirit defender Ali Krieger will make a move to the Orlando Pride. Krieger, a member of the United States Women’s National Team, has played for the Spirit since 2013 and captained them for their run for the championship this year. A quick and diligent defender, she was named to the NWSL Second XI for the 2016 season, and is often a familiar face in national team camps. She will join US teammates Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris in Florida.

An experienced and high class defender

Krieger, a graduate of Penn State, had become the face of the Spirit in her many years with the team. Not only a gifted player, she was known for connecting with fans after games, even long after her teammates retreated to the locker room. She made her dedication to her team especially clear when she flew to Houston straight from the Rio Olympics to play with her team before any of the other internationals returned.

Krieger captained the Spirit and was a crucuial part of their starting XI. | Source: @WashSpirit

Krieger, who played in Europe prior to the NWSL, was informed of the trade by the Pride, rather than the Spirit, according to the Washington Post, which hints that the trade could’ve been partially sparked by tensions between the player and the coaching staff.

On the signing, Pride head coach Tom Sermanni told the media, "We’re ecstatic to get Ali Krieger to the Club; she’s one of the best players in the country. She’s extremely experienced, a great leader, great personality and a great signing for us leading into 2017.”

The world champion and Olympian was traded in exchange for the Pride’s second overall draft pick.