Orlando Pride look to improve in home opener against Houston Dash
Orlando Pride celebrate after Steph Catley scores the first goal in the club's history / Photo: orlandocitysc.com

The Orlando Pride lost their inaugural match at Providence Park against the Portland Thorns after being the first to strike. They lost in a 2-1 come-from-behind victory from a late strike by Lindsey Horan. The Pride look to bounce back from that loss against the Houston Dash who had a convincing 3-1 victory against the Chicago Red Stars last weekend.

Orlando got off to a great start in their first match, but could not finish off the game. The new team played in a very skilled and competitive match against the Thorns and Steph Catley made history in the 12th minute with the very first Pride goal. The goal was voted by NWSL fans as the goal of the week.