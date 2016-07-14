Kristen Edmonds voted NWSL Player of the Week
Kristen Edmonds scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Boston (photo courtesy of Orlando Pride)

Orlando Pride defender Kristen Edmonds was voted the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for Week 12 of the 2016 NWSL season.

Edmonds, 29, tallied both goals to help the Pride earn a 2-1 victory over the Boston Breakers this past weekend. It was the team’s fifth win at home this season.

The Metuchen, N.J. native and Rutgers graduate made her first goal of the game in the 90th minute when she netted a free kick from just outside the box into the far post past Boston goalkeeper Jami Kranich. Her goal just before stoppage time tied the game at one and denied the Breakers a much-needed victory.

Edmonds scores game winner late

She scored again in the 93rd minute when she accepted a pass from Orlando midfielder Leah Fortune and chipped the ball over the head of Kranich into the back of the net, sending her teammates into euphoria and Boston into stunned heartbreak. Take a look at the goal from behind the net.