Kristen Edmonds voted NWSL Player of the Week

Orlando Pride defender Kristen Edmonds was voted the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Player of the Week by the NWSL Media Association for Week 12 of the 2016 NWSL season.

Edmonds, 29, tallied both goals to help the Pride earn a 2-1 victory over the Boston Breakers this past weekend. It was the team’s fifth win at home this season.

The Metuchen, N.J. native and Rutgers graduate made her first goal of the game in the 90th minute when she netted a free kick from just outside the box into the far post past Boston goalkeeper Jami Kranich. Her goal just before stoppage time tied the game at one and denied the Breakers a much-needed victory.

Edmonds scores game winner late

She scored again in the 93rd minute when she accepted a pass from Orlando midfielder Leah Fortune and chipped the ball over the head of Kranich into the back of the net, sending her teammates into euphoria and Boston into stunned heartbreak. Take a look at the goal from behind the net.

Edmonds played all 90 minutes in the game and finished with five shots on goal. She nearly tied the game in the first half, but the ball bounced off the post.

Edmonds becomes first Orlando player to win award

It is the first time Edmonds has been honored as the NWSL Player of the Week and is also the first time a member of the Pride has won the award.

After Sunday’s victory, the Pride (6-6-0, 18 points) are now tied for fourth place with the Chicago Red Stars, setting up an important battle between the two teams next Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of press members that cover the league on a consistent basis.