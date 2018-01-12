2018 NWSL College Draft Preview: Washington Spirit

After a successful 2016 season, the Washington Spirit were unable to make it back to the Championship and actually did the opposite. The Spirit ended the season at the bottom of the table, with a record of 5-15-4, which gave them only 19 points. After a tough season, the Spirit will have to pick out the best college players they can with their seven draft picks.

With at least one pick in every round, the Spirit will be able to get a different mix of each player. Here are the picks Washington has:

Round 1: Picks 1 and 3

Round 2: Picks 11 and 16

Round 3: Picks 21 and 26

Round 4: Pick 31

A Look Back at Last Year's Draft

Washington had three draft picks in last years draft. Their first one came in the second round with the 19th overall pick. The Spirit selected Lindsay Agnew from Ohio State. Agnew played eight games for the Spirit and recorded one assist. In the third round, the Spirit draft Meggie Dougherty-Howard from Flordia as the 29th overall pick. Dougherty-Howard made 23 appearances for the Spirit and recorded one goal. Finally, the Spirit drafted Cameron Castleberry from North Carolina in the fourth round with the 36th overall pick. Castleberry made two appearances for the Spirit.

Off Season Trades

The Spirit have been known to make some crazy off season trades. With just two days before this years college draft, they are just getting started.

Earlier today it was announced that the Spirit had traded Lindsey Agnew and their sixth overall pick in this years draft to the Houston Dash in exchange for the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. After spending her rookie season in Washington, Agnew will look to find a spot on the Dash.

Along with the Agnew news, the Spirit traded the rights of US international, Crystal Dunn to the North Carolina Courage to receive the rights to US internationals, Taylor Smith and Ashley Hatch. This trade might come to a shocker to Courage fans considering how talented both Smith and Hatch are and the impact they made for them in 2017, the addition of these two players is great news for the Spirit.

Crystal Dunn | Photo: ISI Photos

Who the Spirit Could Draft

Andi Sullivan - Although Sullivan has not yet entered the draft, it is said that she will be entering soon. The midfielder from from Stanford would be the obvious first draft pick for the Spirit. The MAC Hermann winner is exactly what the Spirit needs for this season.

Andi Sullivan for Stanford | Photo: Bob Drebin/isiphotos.com

Schuyler DuBree - DuBree can play just about anywhere and she does pretty good at it too. After a successful four season with Duke, DuBree would be a very good addition to the team if they were able to draft her.

Savannah McCaskill - McCaskill would be a great option for the Spirit considering she is a talented offensive player from University of South Carolina. She would be able to give the Spirit what they need in order to tally more goals in the new season.

Imani Dorsey - Dorsey is a another offensive player coming from Duke. A player, who most likely won't be around in the second round but if a Spirit want to take her in the first it wouldn't due them much damage.

Rebecca Quinn - There is a very high chance, Quinn will go second in the draft and the Spirit won't be able to draft her, she would still be yet another great addition to Washington after incredible seasons with Duke and time with the Canadian National Team.

Casey Murphy - Murphy might be an odd draft pick but at the end of the last year, Stephanie Labbe took a leave of absence due to a medical issue. Whether she will be back in full form this season is questionable but the Spirit might want to take a look at Rutgers goalkeeper, Casey Murphy just in case.

Megan Buckingham - Buckingham would be an interesting draft pick for the Spirit but she is one of those players you could draft in the later rounds. Buckingham is a midfielder and defender coming from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who could have the chance of being a really great rookie for this struggling Washington team.