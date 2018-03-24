Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars Live Scores, Updates and Result of 2018 NWSL (0-0)

Nevertheless, the Chicago bench looks deep and ready to step up to the challenge. They’ve got their eyes set on the 2018 NWSL Championship and their first step will be to take their first win of the season over Houston.

However, Chicago does have quite the number of players out at the moment. USWNT defender Casey Short is out with a right ankle sprain, and will no longer be participating in the USWNT’s April camp due to this injury Fellow USWNT player Julie Ertz is also out with injury, a right knee sprain. Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo is dealing with a stress fracture pelvis, New Zealand native Rosie White has a right and left navicular fracture, and Japanese international Yuki Nagasato has a left hamstring strain.

Chicago is looking for their first season opening win as they have lost the last two to Houston on both occasions. They look to solidify themselves as a powerhouse this season, still keeping a core number of players from previous seasons on their roster. They’ve made the playoffs consecutively for the past three seasons, and this year Chicago can and should be pushing to make it all the way to the finals this time around.

On the visitors side, Chicago’s shaking things up a bit. Most notable is their addition of Australian sensation Sam Kerr. However, Kerr will not be making her Red Stars debut this weekend as she’s away on national team duty for The Matildas.

Houston will have only two players out from their listed injury report: Kyah Simon and Thembi Kgatlana. Both newcomers to the Dash, Simon is on the D45 list with a hamstring injury while Kgalana will be gone for an excused absence. Mainstay Kealia Ohai is not reported because she is still coming back from an ACL tear from last June.

As for the rest of the Dash roster, there are only a handful of players who remain this season. There are nine returning players from the 2017 roster, leaving the rest to be new to the organization. Under new head coach Vera Pauw, fans are about to see a new era of the Houston Dash.

Both of these clubs have made a number of changes over the offseason. The most notable one would have to be the three-way trade that resulted in US Women’s National Team forward Christen Press being sent from Chicago to Houston. However, Press will not be available for this match; she has opted out of reporting to Houston and will not be suiting up for the Dash.

The Houston Dash host the final match of the 2018 opening weekend. This will be the third consecutive opening weekend match in which they have hosted the Red Stars. Both of the previous opening weekend matchups between the two clubs has resulted in a win for the Houston Dash. It will be interesting if the home team can pull off a win for the third time in a row.

Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League opening weekend match between the Houston Dash and the Chicago Red Stars. This game will be broadcasted with the go90 app and NWSL website.