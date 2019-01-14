Marc Skinner named as the Orlando Pride's new head coach

The Orlando Pride announced today that Marc Skinner will be the new head coach for the club going forward. After Tom Sermanni's departure, the Pride had searched for a new head coach and it seems as though Skinner was the right man for the job.

Orlando think that Skinner will bring in 'a breath of fresh air'

Speaking to the club's official website, General Manager Erik Ustruck noted that the club were pleased to have finished their search for a new head coach. The team felt that Skinner would bring a "breath of fresh air" to the team while also introducing a "modern approach to the game" with his previous tactical plans.

Marc Skinner also released a statement with the team's website, stating that he was thankful to the organization for selecting him as the new head coach and that he was "excited to see" what the roster could bring to the league this upcoming season.

Marc Skinner took charge of Birmingham in 2016 | Source: bcfc.com

Skinner's previous roles could prove beneficial for Orlando

Before joining the Orlando Pride, Skinner head the head coach of Birmingham City Women F.C. in the FA Women’s Super League since 2016. Before he took on that role, Skinner was the technical director for the club's youth development teams and was brought on as the head coach for the senior team after excelling in that role.

During his stint at Birmingham, Skinner was noted to have evolved the club's style of play and helped them reach the FA Women's Cup final in his first season at the club. Before he left Birmingham this year, Skinner had helped the team climb up the table and be in contention for a UEFA Women's Champions League spot. For those who do not follow the game in England, Skinner has shown that he has the knack of turning a team's fortune around and if he can implement his style on a team as talented as Orlando's quickly, the Pride could be looking at a great National Women's Soccer League season this year.

Quotes via OrlandoCitySC.com