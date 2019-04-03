USA vs Australia Live Stream, Scores and Updates in 2019 International Friendly
The USWNT will face off against Australia on April 4th, 2019 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Kick-off is set for 9pm EST and VAVEL USA will be providing live updates of the game.
Australia will look to shut up shop much better this time around against the USWNT. In their first three matches of 2019, the Australians conceded just once but it was against lower opposition to the likes of the USWNT. In order to show just how far they have come as a team, they will need to shut down the fire power that the USWNT brings with it.
Australia come into this friendly still looking to find their feet under new head coach Ante Milicic. Australia have played three matches since the start of 2019, winning all of them but this game will be Milicic's first big test before the World Cup. As always, Samantha Kerr will be key to Australia's fortunes this Thursday and beyond. The Chicago Red Stars forward has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to score goals for fun. She is ably assisted by the likes of veteran Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord while Hayley Raso has recovered from her season-ending injury last year to be ready for the national team now.
Fortunately for the USWNT, their attack is still in great form. Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath continue to offer great creativity from out wide and while Alex Morgan is yet to find the back of the net as consistently as she did last year, her hold up play as the lone striker has been impressive to watch. Christen Press off the bench has also given head coach Jill Ellis an extra weapon if needed and if Sam Mewis gets the start, she has shown to be a capable link between the backline and the attack.
The USWNT come off from finishing second at the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and will want to improve their performances from that as they look towards the World Cup in France this summer. In order to do so, the USWNT will need to work on their defense. Far too often during the SheBelieves Cup and in their two friendlies at the start of the year, the US backline allowed the opposition opportunities to win or draw the game. In goal, Alyssa Naeher continues to have inconsistent form and in front of her, if Kelley O'Hara is not available, the right full back position is a worry for the USWNT.
The two teams meet for the first time this year and the first time since last year's Tournament of Nations which saw the USWNT come back from behind late in the game to grab a draw. Australia went on to win the tournament but they will not want a repeat of that late collapse this time around.
Welcome everyone to the sixth match of the year for the United States Women's National Team. The USWNT will be facing Australia as they continue to ramp up their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup preparation.