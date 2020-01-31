USA vs Panama Preview: Hosts Look To Top Qualifying Group

The United States will be looking to continue it's winning ways against Panama in Houston, Texas on Monday.

The US stand second in Group A despite recording a 4-0 win against Haiti on Tuesday, with Christen Press, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd all getting on the score sheet. Costa Rica top the group on goal difference after they beat Panama 6-1 including a stunner from Shirley Cruz.

This is the third meeting between the US and Panama with the first two games ending up in favor of the US. The current FIFA World Champions beat Panama 9-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2002. The second meeting between the two nations also ended up a one sided encounter, with Panama being on the wrong side of a 5-0 drubbing in 2018.

A win at the BBVA Compass Stadium would mean the hosts move on to the semifinal match regardless of how their final game against Costa Rica turns out.

Carli Lloyd, who struggled in the Haiti game, may be rested entirely with Tobin Heath or Jessica McDonald replacing her. The rest of the team lineup is expected to pretty much remain the same.

The US face Costa Rica in their last group game on Monday in Houston. It will undoubtedly be their most competitive game of the three.

You can view the game on Fox Sports Plus and TUDN XTRA 4, as well as FoxSports.com with an FS1-level login. People outside of the United States can view it on CONCACAF's Youtube channel.



