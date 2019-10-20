Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream Online TV and How to Watch 2019 MLS Playoffs
Follow along for Minnesota United FC vs LA Galaxy live blog stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 MLF Playoffs. Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy.
How to watch Minnesota vs LA Galaxy Playoffs: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN2.
If you want to directly stream it: FuboTV
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
LA Galaxy: projected lineup
D.Bingham; R.Feltscher, D.Polenta, D.Steres, Dave Romney, C.Antuna, S.Lletget, Joe Corona, J.dos Santos, C. Pavon and Z.Ibrahimovic.
Minnesota United: projected lineup
Vito Mannone; Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, M.Boxall, R.Metanire, O.Alonso, Robin Lod, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino, C. Quintero and A. Rodriguez.
“The Galaxy are a team that provides world-class players in the attacking end, I mean, what team wouldn’t want a player like Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top? But besides those attacking players, they’re just like any other MLS team," attacker Flynn said.
“There’s a huge opportunity for us if we can take advantage of it. Whether that be early on, the counter or set pieces. There’s an opportunity that we need to take.”
The MLS face, again
For second time in a row, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the most money for the Major League Soccer. The franchise player for LA Galaxy sold the most jerseys during the season.
1) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA)
2) Josef Martinez (ATL)
3) Carlos Vela (LAFC)
4) Wayne Rooney (DC)
5) Bastian Schweinsteiger (CHI)
6) Hector Villalba (ATL)
7) Jordan Morris (SEA)
8) Diego Valeri (POR)
9) Nani (ORL)
10) Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA)
New format
Under the league’s new single-elimination format, every single inch and second counts. Galaxy ended just one place below the Toons in the Western Conference.
Tonight, the Loons fans will witness history as Minnesota United FC play their first-ever playoff match.
Kickoff time
The Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy match will be played at the Allianz Field, in Minnesota. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 MLS Playoffs match: Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.