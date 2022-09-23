Germany vs Hungary: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Germany vs Hungary
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Germany vs Hungary live, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and How to Watch Germany vs Hungary Online and Live
The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Hungary
Dominik Szoboszlai, 21 year old midfielder, currently plays for RB Leipzig where he contributes a lot to the team, the previous season was good, but in this one he has the responsibility to make the team transcend, although his national team will not go to Qatar, the Nations League is the most important tournament at the moment and they are very close to advance so his contribution will be very useful.
Watch out for this player from Germany
Kai Havertz, the young Chelsea midfielder has played in the offense this past season, he is one of the most talented players in his club and national team and, therefore, the eyes are on him because despite being a midfield player he has a lot of goal, which makes him dangerous for all defenses, he will undoubtedly be a crucial player for Germany in this Nations League and Qatar.
Latest Hungarian lineup
Dubusz, Szalai, Orban, Lang, Nagy, Schafer, Stiles, Fiola, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Szalai.
Germany's final lineup
Neuer, Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Hofmann, Kimmich, Gundogan, Muller, Sane, Werner.
Background
Hungary 1-1 Germany
Germany 2-2 Hungary
Germany 2-0 Hungary
Hungary 0-3 Germany
Germany 0-2 Hungary
Germany 2-2 Hungary
Germany 2-0 Hungary
Hungary 0-3 Germany
Germany 0-2 Hungary
Arbitration quartet
Center: Slavko Vincic. Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. Fourth official: Nejc Kajtazovic.
Germany does not want to let first place slip away
Germany did not have great difficulty to access the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as they scored 27 points out of a possible 30, no doubt this team is a candidate to win the title in Qatar, however in the Nations League has had complications and has not been as dominant as in the qualifiers, with 3 draws and 1 win the Germans are in second place and this means that they would not advance to the Final Four, These two remaining group matches are also part of the preparation for Qatar, as their group is not easy at all, sharing with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica, Hungary is a great rival that will help them to measure their level for the World Cup and in case of winning they would also be getting closer to the final phase of the tournament, so Germany can have a great night or one that will make the national team to reflect.
Hungary for quality leap
The Hungarian national team will be one of the European teams that will not be in the World Cup, this team was very close to qualify, as it was 3 points behind the second place occupied by Poland in the UEFA qualifiers, now that they know they will not be in Qatar they must maintain the leadership in the Nations League, something that has surprised many, Germany and England are below them in the table and are teams that will be in the World Cup, Hungary in round 4 beat England 4-0 showing that despite being out of the World Cup they are still a competitive team and will do everything possible to win the Nations League title, the team knows that if they beat Germany, they would secure the first position in the group.
Nations League resumes to close group phase
The Nations League, since its inception, has brought surprises in each edition and this time they have not been made to wait, the activity of League A Group 3 has been very intense with surprising results to the extent that England is last in the group and could defend the league and Hungary leads and is shaping up for the Final Four, in these last two days the teams must show their best form, as the World Cup is also very close and could be their last chances to prepare.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA Nations League live stream of Germany vs Hungary. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena at 2:45 PM ET.