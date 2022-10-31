Rayadas vs Pachuca: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Femenil

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Rayadas vs Pachuca in the Liga MX Femenil
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayadas vs Pachuca match in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil.
What time is the Liga MX Femenil Rayadas vs Pachuca match?
This is the start time of the game Rayadas vs Pachuca of October 31st 2022 in several countries:
México: 21:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 horas
Chile: 00:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
Where and how to watch Rayadas vs Pachuca live and in action
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Rayadas vs Pachuca in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last XI Rayadas
A. Godínez; R. Bernal, M. Cadena; D. Evangelista, Y. Franco, D. García, C. Burkenroad; L. Rodríguez, S. Simental, A. Aviléz, D. Solís.
Last XI Pachuca Femenil
E. Barreras; A. Mejía, Y. Madrid, K. Díaz; M. Alvarado, K. Nieto, M. Ocampo, M. Cox, L. Ángeles, C. Corral, J. Hermoso.
How does Pachuca Femenil fare?
Pachuca Femenil comes into this match in seventh place in the overall standings with 25 points and a 2-1 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals. They have accumulated eight wins, eight defeats and one draw in the regular phase. The Hidalgo team will seek to reach the final and win the title.
How are Rayadas coming along?
Rayadas finished the tournament in second place in the overall standings with 42 points, after 13 wins, three draws and one loss. In the last game of the regular phase they defeated Santos four goals to zero and in the previous game they lost 2-1 to their opponent in this match, in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Charlyn Corral, a 31-year-old Mexican forward, has been the team's top scorer in recent seasons, her performance in the team has been good, in 17 games played she scored 12 goals, so the player needs to close the tournament in a better way and lead her team to the title, having played a total of 1530 minutes.
Watch out for this Rayadas player
Christina Marie Burkenroad, 29-year-old Mexican center forward has been the Rayadas' goal scorer in recent seasons, her performance in the team has been good, in 17 games played she scored 16 goals, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way, because in the last game against the Tuzas, she could not score, so that can give her confidence for this duel.