Algeria vs Niger: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in African Nations Championship

Watch Algeria vs Niger Live Score Here
Speak up, Madjid Bougherra!
“We know that Niger have played all their games here and feel at home, but when we go on the field we want to continue to make the Algerian people happy and guarantee a place in the final.''
"Niger had the opportunity to play here, but for us it’ Good. É Our house. We played a few friendlies here in Oran. We feel at home wherever we play in Annaba, Constantine, Algiers, Oran. the same. É normal.
"In the knockout stage, every game matters. Niger is one game short and we have been following closely. We felt that the team was getting tired towards the end of the last game, but in the semi-finals, every game is different. psychological and not the tiredness, let's play as is. and we hope to win.
" the semi-final game. Only we have one more step towards the end game and we will try to achieve that. We know how to play against Niger. we played them in friendly games we won.
" It's a team that has experience and works together. They play a good game. É it is well deserved that they have reached this point. here and that they beat Cameroon and Ghana. a surprise for me. Let's try to play a good game, said Bougherra.
"We watched the Niger games. we've played against them before. We know what to expect. We study their games then and now. We are well prepared and optimistic about the next game.''
"These are unique moments. You saw the fans in the stadium. Tickets sold out in five hours and we want to reward you for your love and support.
"Niger plays without pressure. They are strong and aggressive with confidence and no stress. We know their style. We know how they score.''
“I have great goalkeepers on the team who can play well and that is good. one more advantage. Fate made it possible for Farid Chaal to play this game. He kept a clean sheet. young, but will play in the semifinals”, said Bougherra.
“In football, it’s important. You have to be patient, no matter how difficult it is. Alexis played every game before the red card. He showed how much he is. It's the teammate's turn, and we look forward to seeing him do his best in tomorrow's game”.
“I hope to continue playing at the same level. I would like to thank my teammates because without them it would not have been possible to reach this level. here. It's a difficult and complicated game like any other you've ever played. we've played before and we're going to play to win” media on Monday at the pre-game press conference.
“Niger has a strong defense, but that is not the case. something we are concerned about. We will do our best to get to the right place. final. We played a friendly here without fans, but now with them, we hope to win and give them joy. We know they love football”, added Mahious.
Probable Algeria!
How do you get to Algeria?
Speak up, Harouna Doula!
"They have no choice but to win the match, but for us we want to fulfill our goal, which is to win the match. If you qualify for the final, then we don't have any pressure.''
“The two teams have not yet conceded goals and will now face each other. We will do the same thing that brought us here. on here. We will try to replicate any successful play from our previous games. We will work on our mistakes and shortcomings. our plan tomorrow.''
"I told my players that they need to break free. They need to express themselves during the game, and if they do, we can win the game.''
"I told my players that “We know the stadium will be ready to play. full of fans. We will have at least 300 Nigerian supporters in the stadium and for us that support is important. very important. We know the Algerian fans. They are a good vibe. É This is how games in the Maghreb region always look and we love it. Players are prepared for this for sure.''
“We have a saying in Niger that – nothing for Niger. We want to make history by going to the final. – an opportunity like this again.
"We played Algeria in the preparation phase last year and lost both games, so maybe it is time to break that bad luck in the semi-finals (smiles).">
"The trainer is ready. always pushing us to do better. – now or never. We must never settle for draws, but try to win every game. a football game. Nothing more or less ."
Probably Niger!
How do you get to Niger?
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.