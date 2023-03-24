Granada vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Grenada vs United States , live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.
When and where to watch Grenada vs United States live and online?

The match will be broadcast by TNT.
Player to watch from United States: Ricardo Pepi

The 20-year-old striker is now playing for Groningen in the Netherlands and is having a good season for his team. The team itself is in the relegation zone, 6 points away from being outside that zone, but the United States striker is their best player, since he is the scorer with 9 goals and 3 assists. His closest pursuer is Cyril Ngonge with 3 goals. Pepi is showing that he can get used to any league, since he comes from the Bundesliga, and before that he was in the MLS. Will he play a good match tomorrow?

 

Player to watch from Grenada: Regan Charles-Cook

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgian first division, and is having a very good season. Although KAS Eupen is having a bad season, as they are in 15th place, 3 points from relegation, the player from Grenada is in very good shape. In 27 games played he has scored 6 goals and has also provided 2 assists. He is the third best scorer in the team behind Stef Peeters who has 7 goals and Ronan N'Dri who also has 7 goals. Will he play well in tomorrow's game?

 

 

Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow's match

Argentina: 9:00 pm

Bolivia: 8:00 pm

Brazil: 9:00 pm

Chile: 7:00 pm

Colombia: 6:00 pm

Ecuador: 6:00 pm

USA (ET): 8:00 pm

Spain:  2:00 am

Mexico:  6:00 pm

Paraguay:  8:00 pm

Peru: 6:00 pm

Uruguay:  8:00 pm
Venezuela: 7:00 pm

Last XI from United States

Sean Johnson; DeJuan Jones, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, John Tolkin; Eryk Williamson, Kellyn Acosta, Paxten Aaronson; Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Matthew Hoppe
Last XI from Grenada

Joe Max Wildman; Jamil Rocastle, Sawan Mark, Kimron Mashal, Mackell Ganness; Ethan Telsford, Dorrel Pierre; Roman Frank, Jamal Charles; Saydrel Lewis, Joshua Issac
United States come from a Draw!

The United States national team was one of the nations that participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since it is one of the best teams in the world, (In the ranking of all teams it is in place number 13.)

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the United States team had a good participation, as they finished second in the group behind England and eliminated Wales and Iran. They finished second with 5 points, and it was thanks to a 0-0 draw against England, a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 0-1 win against Iran. That took them to the round of 16 where they were eliminated against the Netherlands by a score of 3-1.

After that good run in the World Cup, they faced the Colombian team in a friendly and the game was 0-0. Can the United States pick up on the right foot and win tomorrow at the start of the Nations League?

Grenada come from a draw!

Obviously Grenada was not one of those national teamswho participated in this recent World Cup in Qatar 2022, since its team is ranked number 173 of all the teams in the world. Recently, the Grenada national team played a friendly match against the Barbados national team, the game was played on February 22 of this year, and the score was 1-1, and there was also emotion, since in the game at minute 90 a Grenada player named Jamal Charles missed a penalty, but scored the rebound, and the Barbados national team tied the game at minute 93. Can Grenada start on the right foot in the Nations League tomorrow?
Where will the match be?

The Kirani James Athletic Stadium located in the city of ST George, Grenada will host this duel between two teams looking to start off on the right foot in the CONCACAF Nations League. This stadium has a capacity for 8,00 fans and was recently inaugurated, its beginning was in 1999.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the2023 Nations Leaguematch:Grenada vs USALive Updates!

the match is between Granada and United States, corresponding to matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League The meeting will take place at Kirani James Athletic Stadium. It will start at 6:00 pm. 
