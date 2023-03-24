Granada vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from United States: Ricardo Pepi
Player to watch from Grenada: Regan Charles-Cook
Times for the match
Argentina: 9:00 pm
Bolivia: 8:00 pm
Brazil: 9:00 pm
Chile: 7:00 pm
Colombia: 6:00 pm
Ecuador: 6:00 pm
USA (ET): 8:00 pm
Spain: 2:00 am
Mexico: 6:00 pm
Paraguay: 8:00 pm
Peru: 6:00 pm
Uruguay: 8:00 pm
Venezuela: 7:00 pm
United States come from a Draw!
In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the United States team had a good participation, as they finished second in the group behind England and eliminated Wales and Iran. They finished second with 5 points, and it was thanks to a 0-0 draw against England, a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 0-1 win against Iran. That took them to the round of 16 where they were eliminated against the Netherlands by a score of 3-1.
After that good run in the World Cup, they faced the Colombian team in a friendly and the game was 0-0. Can the United States pick up on the right foot and win tomorrow at the start of the Nations League?