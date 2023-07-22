Austin FC vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Austin FC vs Mazatlán online and live
The match will be televised on TV Azteca.
Austin FC vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from Apple TV live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Nicolas Benedetti, forward. At 26 years of age, Benedetti has become an important player for the canyoners, although results have not been with him, the player has always been committed. After a terrible last season, the player will look for a better performance and put Mazatlan on the top of the league.
Watch out for this Austin FC player
Gyazi Zardes, forward. An experienced player of 31 years old, he has arrived to the practically new Austin FC team, to provide all his experience in the MLS, this player is undoubtedly very skilled and if they know how to exploit his potential he can deliver great joys, he is currently the leader of goals in the team, scoring on 6 occasions, his contribution in this tournament will be essential and that is why the defenses must have him well covered.
Goal scorer @gyasinho with a message to our fans. 🔊#AustinFC x @budlight pic.twitter.com/QAtWM3SgV9— Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 16, 2023
Last alignment Mazatlan
Gonzalez, Colula, Almada, Vidrio, Venegas, Intriago, Flores, Medina, Montaño, Bello, Amarilla.
Last alignment Austin
Stuver, Lima, Cascante, Keller, Gallagher, Wolff, Pereira, Finlay, Driussi, Fagundez, Zardez.
Arbitration quartet
Mazatlan to give a better version
Mazatlan, arrived to Liga MX in a very controversial way, this because Monarcas Morelia would leave the traditional state and when there was a new project with a new stadium in Mazatlan, they did not hesitate to move, Mazatán arrived in 2020, a very complicated moment and since then has not been a competitive team, the team comes from being in last place in Liga MX, to be a better Mazatán there were many changes for the new season, but after three rounds of Liga MX, the team has two points from two draws, for this team, the Leagues Cup, will serve as an extended preseason, so they should take advantage of it as best as possible, perhaps the tournament is not the most attractive for some clubs, however it can give many positive things, therefore this first match against Austin FC, it will be essential to get the three points.
Austin FC wants the first points of the group
Austin has a great opportunity to make its name stand out, the team founded in 2018, is playing its third season in MLS and it seems that it is not doing badly, last season managed to stay with the second place in the Western Conference, for this season the energies are similar and after 23 games, the team has 32 points, placing fifth in the West, with the Leagues Cup on its way, Now the team will have to focus on this whirlwind tournament in which was designated a month to be disputed, without doubt their two rivals Austin FC, will arrive with only three days of the Liga MX, this can play for or against as always a start to the season is complicated because it seeks to improve game by game, but in the end with only two group games, it seems an easy task.
Controversial tournament kicks off
Liga MX and MLS have finally managed to join forces to have a highly competitive tournament between clubs, the Leagues Cup has changed its format and now 28 MLS teams and 17 Liga MX teams will be facing each other in a tournament where the teams only seek to be the best, undoubtedly a great opportunity to show themselves at an international level and therefore a high level is expected from both leagues.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Austin FC vs Mazatlan match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at Q2 Stadium at 8:30 pm ET.