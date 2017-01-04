2017 NWSL College Draft: Preliminary player list revealed

The Orlando Pride staff at the 2016 NWSL Draft | Source: NWSL

The 2017 NWSL College Draft is now eight days away and the list of eligible players has been released for spectators to view. With the draft taking place on January 12 in Los Angeles, it will be a celebration as well as a let down for some players.

The numbers of the draft

There is a total of ten teams in the NWSL. With 148 names on the list from coaches to choose from as of right now, only 40 players will have the joy of joining their first NWSL team.

The list consists of 24 international players as well, with half of them being from Canada.

The Boston Breakers have an advantage as they have the first, third, and ninth pick of the first round. In total, they have eight picks among the four rounds and have a variety of players to work with as they attain the talent of fresh athletes.

Head coach Matt Beard of the Boston Breakers has an advantage of being the first pick but also has to be wise in how he uses it in order to benefit the team. It will be interesting to see what the Breakers will do with the first move as they can either trade former players or have the option to recruit a new player for the team.

Is the NWSL season off to a difficult start?

The recent news of Crystal Dunn, the 2015 NWSL Most Valuable Player leaving the NWSL to play for European club team Chelsea Ladies FC as well as Alex Morgan, who won't be starting off the season with the Orlando Pride as she plays with the French team Olympique Lyonnais has already impacted the decisions of the draft.

Forward Crystal Dunn (left) with head coach Jim Gabarra as she signed with the team in 2014 | Source: NWSL

With the talent of some of the top scorers in the NWSL, these openings of Dunn and Morgan have already affected the Washington Spirit and the Pride.

These openings also allow for Jim Gabarra, head coach of the Washington Spirit, and Orlando Pride coach Tom Sermanni to regroup and create a roster to try and fit the needs of the positions needed. Finding the players for these positions may be challenging and may make the draft that much more demanding and difficult, but will open new doors to seek out quality players.

NWSL College Draft Information

The draft will take place at the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Convention in Los Angeles. The event is open to the public and will start at 3:00 pm ET.